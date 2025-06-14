Flats block planned for Preston Bus depot site

Plans have been unveiled to build a block of flats alongside the depot where Preston Bus is based.

If approved, the dwellings will spring up on a currently disused part of the transport firm’s site on Deepdale Road.

The blueprint proposes six single-bedroomed, one-person properties within a three-storey block.

A planning application lodged with Preston City Council says the proposal will “maximise” the development space available, while “respecting” the character of the surrounding area.

An unused part of the Preston Bus depot on Deepdale Road could become home to a block of flats | Google

According to documents accompanying the bid for permission, the height of the building is “considered appropriate” for the location, in spite of the neighbouring premises being only two storeys high. That is because they nevertheless have eaves heights of 6.5 and 8.5 metres – making them substantially taller than more “modern” two-floor properties.

The planning statement adds: “The layouts of the flats have been designed so as to provide a reasonable degree of outlook for the residents of the buildings.

“The application site is not developed and provides an opportunity for residential development…[and] regeneration within the locality.”

The proposed building has been designed with a stonework frontage, to match the street scene, and red brick to the side and rear of the block.