Family moves into new Ingol home following transformation after it was devastated in fire

A family has now moved into a refurbished home in Ingol after a blaze tore through the building in 2017.

It comes after a project to bring empty homes back into use saw the house to the North of Preston transformed.

After the transformation

Deputy leader and Cabinet member for planning and regulation at Preston City Council (PCC), coun Peter Moss, said: “Turning a neglected, empty house in the community into somewhere a family can live and feel safe is a winning combination.

“Other properties within the scheme are ready and waiting to be transformed, so this is only the first of many.

“If we can help renovate empty homes near you in Preston please get in touch.”

The Making Homes from Houses project, run in partnership between the local government authority in Preston and Community Gateway Association (CGA), renovates empty properties so they can be brought back into use as an affordable home for those in need.

According to PCC empty properties can have a negative impact on communities but bringing such vacant spaces back into use can greatly improve an area's appearance and boost people's confidence in their neighbourhood.

Rob Wakefield, chief executive of Community Gateway, said: “This severely fire damaged property had been blighting the local community since February 2017.

“Our in-house team, Gateway PropertyCare, have carried out the major refurbishment works needed to bring this property up to standard and once again become someone’s home, and we are delighted with the results.”

Damage caused by the fire