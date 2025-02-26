'Family assessment unit' planned for house in Preston suburb
According to an application lodged with Preston City Council, up to six families will be supported in the residential facility on Midgery Lane in Fulwood.
Documents state that the only difference compared to the current use of the property will be that parents will also live on-site with their children.
The premises operated as a home for children between 2018 and last September.
Applicant Halima Ismail has applied for a so-called “certificate of lawfulness” for the change, but notes that the use for planning purposes will be the same as it has been for the past seven years.
No building work will be required for the conversion of the property, which has six bedrooms. Two bathrooms and a baby play area are also available, along with two lounges and dining, utility, meeting and "reflection" rooms.
