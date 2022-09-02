Extinction Rebellion glue themselves together around Sir Lindsay Hoyle's speaker chair in Parliament protest
Today (September 2), climate action protesters from Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to each other in front of Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons.
The Chorley MP had been on a visit in his constituency when he was informed that a trio of activists were staging a sticky demonstration in the heart of Westmister. Parliament is not currently sitting while MPs are on their summer break.
The protest marked the start of what Extinction Rebellion described as its “September plans” and involved a total of around 50 people taking non-violent action across the parliamentary estate in call for the creation of “citizens’ assemblies” to tackle the climate and cost of living crises facing the country.
The glued-together protestors were flanked by two others holding banners, one of which read: “Let the people decide now.”
Most Popular
-
1
Mystery fireball spotted in the sky above Preston
-
2
Preston footballer and Love Island star Jamie Allen joins AFC Telford United
-
3
Chorley Police issue public statement as teenage attacks, first covered by the Post, gain BBC attention
-
4
A59 Brockholes Brow in Preston to reopen after 5 week works closure
-
5
Brockholes Brow speed camera van greets drivers as A59 reopens in Preston
Read More
The protest began just after midday, with those in the Commons chamber taking it in turns to read a speech claiming that Parliament was making a mockery of the people.
It read: “ We are in crisis. And what goes on in this chamber every day makes a joke out of us all. We can not afford to carry on like this.
“It is possible to act on climate and costs in a way that is fair and supports everyone. But our political system is too out of date and out of touch to see beyond the next election cycle and do what needs to be done. We need a new way of making decisions, where more voices are heard, not just those at the top. We need the true diversity of the country to be represented.
“We need a Citizens’ Assembly now.. Citizens’ Assemblies empower ordinary people to make decisions that benefit everyone. Decisions that can get us out of this mess and make life better, safer, fairer for all of us.”
The protestors who entered the chamber had been booked on an official tour of the building.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been contacted for comment.