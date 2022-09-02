Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chorley MP had been on a visit in his constituency when he was informed that a trio of activists were staging a sticky demonstration in the heart of Westmister. Parliament is not currently sitting while MPs are on their summer break.

The protest marked the start of what Extinction Rebellion described as its “September plans” and involved a total of around 50 people taking non-violent action across the parliamentary estate in call for the creation of “citizens’ assemblies” to tackle the climate and cost of living crises facing the country.

The glued-together protestors were flanked by two others holding banners, one of which read: “Let the people decide now.”

Extinction Rebellion takes action inside Parliament to demand a Citizens’ Assembly.

The protest began just after midday, with those in the Commons chamber taking it in turns to read a speech claiming that Parliament was making a mockery of the people.

It read: “ We are in crisis. And what goes on in this chamber every day makes a joke out of us all. We can not afford to carry on like this.

“It is possible to act on climate and costs in a way that is fair and supports everyone. But our political system is too out of date and out of touch to see beyond the next election cycle and do what needs to be done. We need a new way of making decisions, where more voices are heard, not just those at the top. We need the true diversity of the country to be represented.

“We need a Citizens’ Assembly now.. Citizens’ Assemblies empower ordinary people to make decisions that benefit everyone. Decisions that can get us out of this mess and make life better, safer, fairer for all of us.”

The protestors who entered the chamber had been booked on an official tour of the building.