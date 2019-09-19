European Union trip for eco-warrior Chorley teenager who was banned from her school prom

A Chorley teenager who was banned from her school prom after attending an environmental protest has headed to the European Union as part of her fight against climate change.

Isobel Deady, 16, has travelled to the European Parliament as part of a group of 17 young climate campaigners.

Tyla McHugh, Isobel Deady, and Ellie Kinloch

She was taken to Brussels by the North West's Green Party MEP Gina Dowding to learn more about climate work currently being done at the home of the EU.

In June, Isobel and friends Ellie Kinloch and Tyler McHugh were banned from their end of school prom at Albany Academy in Chorley after they skipped school for an environmental protest in Manchester city centre.

The Post's exclusive on their tale attracted international attention, with the girls receiving the support of the Leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, and environmental campaigners from around the world.

Isobel said: "The trip to Brussels was an extremely beneficial and inspiring experience.

The group that travelled to Brussels with Gina Dowding MEP

"It was great to have the opportunity to connect to other climate activists in the north west, who were all lovely and passionate people.

"The time we spent in the European Parliament was eye-opening and it was great to see so many people working together towards a greener future.

"We were extremely lucky to get the chance to talk with green MEPs from different places, all of which are working really hard to prioritise and help the wellness of our planet.

"I found the trip really informative, and it was great to see how the European Parliament works, that even people of completely opposing political opinion must find some common ground and compromise.

Ellie Kinloch, Isobel Deady, and Tyla McHugh at the protest that got them banned from prom

"Also through talking to youth activists in Belgium we gained new ideas of how to get more young people involved in the fight for our futures.

"The trip also made us realise how much power we hold as young people, people’s votes and strikes and marches have helped hugely in bringing the issue to the front of people’s minds and so making it a priority in the parliament.

"From the trip we gained the motivation to make our voice louder and fiercer, and really push for fast, effective action against climate change."

The trip comes ahead of this Friday’s climate strike, which will see a global scale direct action protest for climate justice.

In Chorley, Parklands High School pupils are walking from the the school in Southport Road to Chorley Town Hall - the home of Chorley Council - to show pressure council leaders to declare a climate emergency.

Gina Dowding MEP said: “Last week in Brussels, I witnessed the motivation, dedication and energy of 17 climate strikers who came with me to Brussels.

"Their awareness and commitment to really pushing policy-makers, decision-makers, businesses and civil society to make change has really given hope and inspired me.

"I would urge anyone who can, to join the global Climate Strike for the climate this coming Friday."