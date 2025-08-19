'Drugs, drink and prostitutes': new bedsit rules for Preston amid complaints

New rules mean planning permission will be required for bedsit developments in most parts of Preston - regardless of their size.

Preston City Council’s cabinet has agreed to toughen up local regulations surrounding so-called ‘houses in multiple occupation’ (HMOs), which the authority says can have a negative impact on the “quality of life” in a neighbourhood.

HMOs - also known as house shares - are properties where three or more people from different households live together and share amenities like the kitchen and bathroom.

Under national planning rules, only those HMOs with seven or more bedrooms need to get the green light from the council area in which they will be operating - with smaller-scale facilities being classed as automatically permitted development.

Preston has long opted out from that arrangement by insisting on formal approval for all sizes of house share in the places where they are most common - specifically, most of Plungington and parts of the Frenchwood and Fishwick, City Centre, Deepdale and Ashton wards.

It is now extending the area covered by that requirement - known as an ‘article 4 direction’ - to the entire urban core of the city.

The move means permission will be needed for all HMOs in an area bound by the M55 in the north, Edith Rigby Way in the west, the M6 in the east and the River Ribble in the south - along with the proposed Bartle Garden Village.

However, the change will not come into force for another 12 months in order to protect the city council from the risk of compensation claims by operators who could otherwise say they had already spent money on developments they thought were guaranteed to go ahead.

Cllr Amber Afzal, cabinet member for planning and regulation at Preston City Council, said HMOs are “an issue for many modern UK cities” and that Preston - with more than 900 of them as of last November - “is no different”.

“This change in policy is a welcome reform to local housing. By removing permitted development rights, this means that planning permission will need to be obtained for any change of use to this type of accommodation, thus providing greater control over a housing sector that is a key contributor to rising deprivation, overcrowding, poor quality housing and living standards,” Cllr Afzal said.

'We don't want drugs, drink and prostitution'

One city councillor is also calling for increased powers for councils to enforce good standards at existing HMOs.

Lea and Larches ward councilor Mark Jewell says supported living accommodation for vulnerable people - in the HMO format - can cause untold problems for neighbouring residents if the schemes are not well run.

“I'm getting reports from [residents] of HMOs where you've got people smoking weed, getting drunk and even having prostitutes coming around.

“We do need supported living homes for people leaving prison or [recovering from] addiction - but I think the issue is too many of them are managed badly and certain organisations are making a lot of money on the back of taxpayers.

“I think what's really needed is more powers for a local authority - rather than just demanding the building is up to scratch - to be able to ask, “Are you running this in a way that is not impacting the local community?” Cllr Jewell said.

He added that the “density” of HMOs developments was also a problem in Preston - with one street having as many as 24.

In the longer term, a policy under the new Central Lancashire Local Plan proposes an effective ban on new or expanded HMOs in urban Preston. However, if approved, that measure will not come into force until the plan itself is enacted in late 2026.

As the Lancashire Post has previously revealed, it is understood that “exceptional need” would have to be demonstrated in order for a new bedsit development to be granted permission thereafter.

Cllr Jewell said it was important HMOs for key workers such as nurses were still allowed.

A consultation into the new article 4 direction area was carried out earlier this year - and 19 out of the 24 responses received were supportive of the change.

Cabinet members were presented with a report that said HMOs can create challenges surrounding:

***deprivation, housing quality and overcrowding;

***visual and environmental health impacts on conservation areas;

***pressures on and challenges to council services;

**quality of support and services given by providers;

**rough sleepers and homelessness;

***crime rates and fear of safety.