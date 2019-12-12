Dogs at polling stations: Lancashire's General Election voters take their furry friends to the polls

Voters across Lancashire are heading to the polls today, many accompanied by their four-legged friends.

And as is now tradition, dog-loving voters from around the region have been sharing pictures of their voting companion ahead of tonight's General Election result. Here are just a few of our favourites:

Lesley Cann from Preston (@LesleyCann) shared this pic to Twitter with the message: "@DogsTrust Today's election is important for everyone, even dogs! Go vote folks. #dogsatpollingstations" ugc Buy a Photo

Gaynor Burton (@burton_gaynor) from Leyland shared this early morning snap. ugc Buy a Photo

Alison Critchley (heightsfarmali) from Preston, posted this picture of her dog Chance with the following tweet: "Not sure Chance is too impressed but had to be done!" ugc Buy a Photo

Andrew Taylor (@brooce) from Croston, posted this picture with this amusing message: "Bliss feels this is dogsploitation." ugc Buy a Photo

