Pendle residents are being asked whether dog-walking rules in the borough should be strengthened.

The current canine regulations - which cover public spaces, children’s play areas and cemeteries - are due for review.

They were first imposed nine years ago and make several demands of owners - including that they clean up after the pets when they are on walkies.

The rules are contained within a public spaces protection order (PSPO), a control mechanism that has to be renewed every three years.

Coun David Whipp, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “This PSPO makes people walking a dog in these areas responsible for picking up its poo.

“It also allows only one dog per person to be taken into one of the council’s cemeteries and bans dogs and smoking in children’s play areas, some war memorials and memorial gardens.

"Dog dirt isn't nice anywhere, but there are some places where it's especially important to keep them clean.”

Anyone not complying with PSPOs can be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 or even be prosecuted by Pendle Borough Council. Breaching a PSPO is in a criminal offence.

Tim Horsley, a Pendle community safety officer, said: “We’re asking anyone who uses public spaces, children’s play areas and cemeteries to have their say on whether the order should be extended or updated.

“If you use any of these areas, please have your say. The consultation ends on Friday 4th July.”

To comment, email [email protected] or call 01282 661280.

More information is available by visiting pendle.gov.uk/pspo and following the link to Dog control.