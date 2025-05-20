Demolition date set for three Preston tower blocks - and this is how long it will take

A new date has been set for the start of demolition work on three tower blocks on the outskirts of Preston city centre.

The flats - at the junction of Avenham Lane and Manchester Road, in Avenham - were initially due to be brought down in phases from March last year. However, the process will now begin next Tuesday (27th May), with the gradual demolition expected to take 15 months.

Plans to knock down Richmond House, Carlisle House and Lincoln House first emerged three years ago, after housing association Onward Homes concluded the properties could not be brought up to current standards.

The 11-storey blocks - built back back in the 1960s - had to have their cladding removed in the wake of the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017.

The trio of tower blocks have been part of Preston skyline for the past six decades - but not for much linger | Onward Homes

The 180 households within the trio of Avenham towers were consulted on the future of their homes in 2022.

Onward plans to build a more modern development on the cleared site, details of which will be revealed when a planning application is submitted - expected to be later this year. However, it has previously been acknowledged that not all past residents will be guaranteed one of the new properties.

The Lancashire Post understands no long-term road closures are planned during the demolition work, which will be done from the top floors downwards, and also includes the levelling of an Onward neighbourhood office. However, surrounding streets may need to be shut temporarily on occasions, such as when cranes are being moved into place.

Permission for any closures would have to be granted by Lancashire County Council, with notifications placed on site and sent to nearby residents. Onward has said they would be scheduled at times designed to minimise any disruption.

Carlisle House, one of the three Avenham towers | National World

Sandy Livingstone, executive director of property at Onward, said of the forthcoming work: “Since making the considered decision to replace our Avenham towers with homes that better reflect local demand, we have taken time and care to support all affected customers in finding alternative housing that meets their individual needs.

“We appreciate the patience of our customer and the support of local partners in helping us to get this right.

“We are now pleased to be able to move forward with the demolition of Richmond House, closely followed by Carlisle House and Lincoln House, as we prepare to provide a better standard and broader choice of Avenham homes in the future.”

Demolition specialists Rhodar have been chosen to carry out the work. The firm’s contracts director, Tony Clarke, said: “Our proven track record in delivering complex schemes within constrained urban environments was fundamental to the award of this project.

“The works will see the safe dismantling of the three towers, ground remediation and the delivery of a development-ready platform to support the site’s future phases.

“As enabling works specialists, we’re committed to managing these operations efficiently, with strict control measures in place to minimise disruption to residents and the wider community.

“As a business, we’re also keen to contribute to the communities in which we live and work - and we’re looking forward to supporting a range of initiatives as part of the project delivery, as we help reshape the Avenham skyline for the benefit of future generations.”