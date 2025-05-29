'Dangerous' Preston pub to be demolished

The Tithebarn pub, as was, (left) pictured alongside the under-construction Preston Youth Zone earlier this year | National World

A former pub in Preston city centre is set to be flattened.

The Tithebarn - on the corner of Lord Street and Titherbarn Street, opposite the bus station - shut its doors in 2016.

The now derelict building stands alongside the new Vault Youth Zone, which is being built on adjacent land and is due to open later this year.

Preston City Council says that while the ex-pub remains secure, it has been deemed to be in “a dangerous condition” following a detailed structural survey.

That process revealed significant structural issues, including bowing elevations fronting both Tithebarn and Lord Street, caused by increased pressure on the walls as a result of a deteriorating roof structure.

Extensive deterioration of the internal floor areas, many of which are rotten, was also discovered.

The building - which is not listed - is now considered beyond viable repair and has been proposed to be demolished.

The city council says the demolition will have to be done carefully in order to preserve the historic, Grade II-listed mill building - formerly known as Aladdin’s Cove warehouse - next door.

Planning permission will be required and the move will also have to be given the green light by the authority’s cabinet at a meeting on 18th June.

Coun Martyn Rawlinson, cabinet member for resources, said: “This is a difficult but necessary decision.

“Public safety must come first, especially with young people soon set to enjoy The Vault next door.

“ The former Tithebarn building has sadly deteriorated beyond repair, but this gives us an opportunity to create a new, attractive green space that complements the Harris Quarter.”

If approved, the demolition works would be scheduled to begin this summer. The cleared site would then be transformed into open public greenspace, featuring new trees, shrubs, grassed areas and seating, providing “a welcoming and safe space in the heart of the city centre”, according to the council.