Wyre Council boss to retire after 36-year career in local government
Wyre Council’s chief executive has announced that he is stepping down from the role.
Garry Payne has held the top job in the borough for just over a decade and has worked at the district authority for 16 years in total.
In a memo to staff and councillors, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he said he will be taking early retirement next spring, after a 36-year career in local government.
Mr. Payne told colleagues that it had been “the most difficult decision I’ve made in my career”.
“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as chief executive, working with superb staff, supportive members and dynamic partners.
“I would like to thank all staff and members for the hard work and dedication that you have shown throughout my time here and I wish everyone the best for the future,” he concluded.
Mr. Payne joined the authority as head of planning services in 2006, rising to become director of planning and regeneration just two years later, before being appointed chief executive in 2011.
According to figures published earlier this year by the Taxpayers’ Alliance, his salary for the 2020/21 financial year was £109,000, plus a pension contribution just shy of £20,000.
Mr. Payne’s tenure in the chief executive post will not end until 31st March, 2023, but it is understood that the process to recruit his replacement will begin within weeks.
Wyre Council leader David Henderson said it had been “a pleasure working with Garry in my position as leader”.
“Being a born Yorkshire man myself, I know he will enjoy his retirement and being able to spend more time in his adopted home county of North Yorkshire and I wish Garry all the best for the future.”