Wallace and Gromit statue in Preston is a 'cracking' idea

How the Wallace and Gromit statue will look.

The Plasticine pair are being immortalised in bronze in a seven-foot high tribute to creator Nick Park.

Four-time Oscar winner Nick, who is from Walmer Bridge, admits he is delighted to be honoured by the city council with such a grand sculpture.

“It’s such a great honour for me as a proud Prestonian to see my characters Wallace and Gromit cast in bronze and given pride of place in my hometown,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscar-winner Nick Park says the statue is a "great honour" for him in his hometown.

The statue, currently being made at a foundry in Wales, will show the pair at a park bench in a pose from the 1993 Aardman Animations film The Wrong Trousers.

The idea of a Wallace and Gromit statue first emerged back in 2010 as part of Preston Vision. Now the city council is funding it from a £1m pot of money it received from the Government’s Towns Fund initiative for pop-up projects which aim to encourage people back into the city centre after the pandemic.

It will be sited near to the market hall entrance at the western end, facing Orchard Street.

Preston Council put in an application to its own planning department for permission to erect the statue.