Travel times to reduce after new system is agreed for Lancashire town

A concept design for system to improve journey times in and out of Rawtenstall has been given the go-ahead by Rossendale Borough Council.

The Gyratory System scheme was designed by Lancashire County Council’s highways engineers in order to improve traffic flow and reduce waiting times making the journey times through town shorter.

St Mary’s Way and the surrounding roads will see the scheme implemented in it, which will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists due to upgrades being made to signals and crossings.

The expected increase in Rossendale’s population by 2035 and the greater volume of traffic have been addressed by the plans to make the Gyratory System fit for purpose.

One major move is the infilling of the unused subway allowing more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Part of the area in Rawtenstall where the traffic flow will be improved by development of the gyratory system.

Work is expected to begin in January 2025 and be completed by March 2026.

This came after the Council were able to secure funding from the Capital Regeneration Project supported by Levelling Up in April 2023.

The Gyratory System project is coordinated under the umbrella of the Rawtenstall

Masterplan, which is jointly funded by Rossendale Borough Council and Lancashire County Council.

The Masterplan co-ordinates many other projects across Rawtenstall, including the Lancashire County Council’s St Mary’s Bus Gate which is funded by Lancashire County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

The gyratory proposals can be viewed in detail on Rossendale Borough Council’s website which you can read here.

The public can also see the plans and talk to relevant officers on: