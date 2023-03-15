South Ribble Tory councillor switches to Labour after 24 years - just weeks before local elections

Hoole ward representative David Suthers will now contest the seat on behalf of his new party, which is looking to retain control of the council in the vote on 4th May.

However, Cllr Suthers’ former Conservative colleagues claim that he had indicated that he would not be standing for election this time round and had actually offered his support to the Tory candidates who would be on the ballot paper in the two-member ward - a suggestion which he refutes.

When approached by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), he declined to be drawn on a “particular reason” for his defection, but added: “It’s a case of moving on.”

Cllr David Suthers (inset) has walked the floor of the chamber at South Ribble - but will he be re-elected under his new party colours in May?

Asked whether he hoped that locals would look past party political persuasions - in what is a safe Tory seat - and vote for him on the basis of his record as an individual, Cllr Suthers said: “One never knows in politics.”

Whatever prompted his move, the former mayor - who held that role in 2010/11 - has been welcomed with open arms by Labour council leader Paul Foster.

“We’re really pleased David has come across to us - he is a fine, upstanding, well-respected, community councillor. He likes the way we work and we like the way he works.

“One of the first projects we undertook as a Labour administration was to provide the final funding for The Venue [community facility] in Hoole - and we look forward to standing with David at the local elections,” Cllr Foster said.

However, Conservative opposition leader Karen Walton said that her group was “surprised and disappointed” to learn of Cllr Suthers’ switch via council officers on Monday morning.

“Cllr David Suthers - someone with true Conservative values - [has] suddenly decided to leave the group after 24 years as a Conservative councillor and, just before important local elections in May 2023, join the Labour group.

“Cllr Suthers was mayor of South Ribble and we thank him for all his work for the group. We accept his decision not to stand as a Conservative candidate, but appreciate his decision to support our two Conservative candidates, John Rainsbury and Conor Watson, standing for the Hoole ward in the forthcoming election,” Cllr Walton added, reflecting the confusion surrounding the defection.

At the last borough elections in 2019, Cllr Suthers topped the poll in Hoole and was more than 400 votes ahead of the Labour candidate.

He was first elected to the district council in 1999 for the then Little Hoole and Much Hoole seat and has been re-elected in the area every four years ever since.