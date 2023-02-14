The Council is again proposing to freeze their portion of the council tax bill, with no cuts to services and still delivering a balanced budget for 2023/24, despite reduced funding from national government.

The Council has outlined its proposed 2023/24 budget and are asking residents to share their views before a full decision is made at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have until February 21 to have their say and can share their views on the Council website here.

South Ribble Borough Council are planning to freeze council tax for a third consecutive year to help residents through the cost of living crisis

Council leader Paul Foster said: “Over the last year, we have set out to make sure that we give our borough the best chance to come back stronger after the pandemic, whilst supporting our communities through the ongoing cost of living crisis.

"We know times are tough and we will continue to do even more this year to give our residents the best possible opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our balanced budget allows us to continue to deliver excellent services, invest in projects which are important to our communities and to our local economy and support residents through any challenges they face.

“While government is urging authorities to raise council tax, which many authorities are doing, we are freezing our portion of council tax because we know how every penny is vital to our residents.”

The proposals for the 2023/24 budget include:

- Advice and grants for businesses so they can get back on their feet following the pandemic and ongoing cost of living crisis, “driving forward the principles of cooperation and a fair local economy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Supporting communities through funding to local community groups and organisations across South Ribble.

- Ensuring that families and individuals have access to the support they need through support for social prescribing and by establishing a South Ribble Family Wellbeing Centre.

- Working in partnership with local services to ensure they are joined up and responsive to local need.

- Delivering improvements to more local play areas and open spaces, alongside investing in improvements to the Leisure Centres across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Supporting the delivery of the Leyland Town Deal, enhancing Leyland town centre and supporting a strong and vibrant local economy

- Delivery of the Extra Care Scheme, which means that residents from across the borough will be able to access affordable, safe and environmentally friendly housing which meets the needs of those requiring extra care.

Councillor Foster added: “We’ve taken big steps to reduce the cost of our services and are planning to do even more to improve performance so that we’re even more efficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Community Hub approach goes from strength to strength and we have provided £250,000 in extra funding to help local groups and residents to achieve the priorities they see for their local area.

“We have invested in health and wellbeing across the borough, supporting sports clubs and community facilities, delivering environmental improvements, and improving local parks, play areas and open spaces.

“This year we have also done more than ever to grow a fair local economy by supporting local businesses, introducing an energy support scheme, and progressing big plans to transform town centres across the borough including Leyland and Penwortham.

"Our Music in the Park event brought people back together for a fantastic celebration and most importantly, we are seeing our communities thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m confident that this budget will allow for the borough to continue to thrive, despite the economic unrest created by the national Government.”

The consultation will be open until February 21 and views will inform the budget proposals that will be discussed at the Full Council meeting on March 1.