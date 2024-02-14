Residents invited to model the future of a town centre in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Public engagement sessions have been organised this month by Rossendale Borough Council for people to learn about the progress of the Rawtenstall Masterplan and influence the plans.

The aim behind the plan is to make the town centre more welcoming to residents and visitors by improving the appearance of the streets and making it a captivating gateway to the Rossendale Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be done by more events being organised as well as the market being improved to make it a destination for communities to meet and socialise

Before and after pictures of Bank Street, Rawtenstall, at the junction with Newchurch Road, showing how the renovation will look.

Rossendale Council leader Cllr Alyson Barnes, who is also Lead Member for Regeneration, said: “The regeneration projects in Rawtenstall are all exciting ventures which will help make the Valley a better place to live, work and visit.

“They will also further cement Rawtenstall as a great destination to experience a country lifestyle with city benefits.

“The Masterplan is important so that we can encourage further investment into the town centre and co-ordinate our public realm and functionality of the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s already a town with excellent strengths but we want to keep driving forward the economic success.”

Safety in and around the centre will be increased through improved lighting, considered crossing points, updating pavements and introducing a variety of public realm elements to help create a more enjoyable ambiance

The town will also be made a greener place by introducing more trees along St Mary’s Way, and by developing better access to woodland trails and country cycle ways and launching community garden areas.

Speaking about the vision for town centre, a spokesperson for the council said: “Rawtenstall is a vibrant town where nature threads through its streets, creating lively brooks, colourful pocket parks and weaving its way into the surrounding hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a welcoming place for people of all ages, where locals feel a sense of pride and visitors a sense of excitement and curiosity to explore.

“The cobbled streets set in the historic landscape are bustling with activity showcasing local businesses and artists giving the community space to come together and celebrate their share spirit.”

The engagement drop-in sessions will be at:

Rawtenstall Market on February 15, 11am-2pm

Rawtenstall Library on February 22, 4pm-7pm