The Lancashire Post understands that Preston City Council has around three quarters of a million pounds left in its latest share of the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF), which has to be distributed by next spring.

The pot is intended to provide short-term help with the cost of essentials, including food, energy and water. Applications for white goods, furniture and flooring can also be considered at the discretion of the authority.

Preston’s allocation for the 2023/24 financial year totals £1.2m - and so far £467,000 has been dished out to 1,455 applicants, leaving £753,000 to be issued to those in need during the tougher winter months.

This winter might not be much easier than the last for some struggling households

It comes amid a warning that some people may not feel the benefit of the forthcoming reduction in the energy price cap - because the flat-rate government grant of £400 that was paid to all households last year to help with rocketing gas and electricity bills is not being repeated.

However, the discretionary HSF - which is administered by local authorities like Preston - is continuing. Some of the poorest residents - along with pensioners and some disabled people - will also get additional, automatic government support.

In order to get help from the HSF, though, residents need to apply to the town hall for consideration. But there is concern that some Prestonians may be unaware that they could be entitled to the cash.

Cllr Martyn Rawlinson, deputy leader of Preston City Council, said: “Many families are still feeling the pinch of escalating energy, utility and food bills in the midst of the continuing cost of living crisis.

“That’s why this funding is so important and we need everyone across Preston who meets the criteria to apply for help under the Household Support Fund scheme.

“I’d urge you to pass this message to all your family and friends and let’s help as many people as possible who may still be struggling.”

>» To see if you might be eligible for help from the HSF in Preston, click here.

>» To apply to the fund in Preston, complete the form here.

A special committee set by Preston City Council late last year to explore the impact of the cost-of-living crisis recently recommended that the authority work with the voluntary sector to identify people who may need help from the HSF.

The task group - whose recommendations were all adopted by the city council’s cabinet earlier this month - also suggested including more prominent messages about the fund on council tax bills and reminder notices.