Preston's Mobile Event Tent is back this September - and these are some of the attractions it will be staging

Preston’s Mobile Events Tent (MET) is set for a month-long stay at the University of Central Lancashire.
By Newsroom
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST- 2 min read

The pop-up arts and culture space will be stationed at the campus’ University Square throughout September.

From popular music from famous stage shows to a “science of superheroes” talk, the team behind the city council-run facility is promising entertainment that will appeal to all ages and interests.

Inside the MET (image: Michael Porter Photography)Inside the MET (image: Michael Porter Photography)
Inside the MET (image: Michael Porter Photography)
The line-up will include some events that form part of the 2023 Encounter Festival, between 15th and 17th September, as well as a host of others - like a viewing featuring the work of Oscar-nominated animation artist Barry Purvus.

A dance networking event will also provide a platform for the local dance community to share their passion and connect with audiences.

Meanwhile, the Squirrel Walnutkins eco-adventure will offer the chance for visitors to immerse themselves in theatre performances and there will also be the opportunity to attend a raft of other interactive workshops, gigs - and a Nerf party.

Preston City Council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure services, Peter Kelly, said the stage was set for another “extraordinary edition” of the MET, following on from its spell in Ribbleton last month.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to curate a line-up that showcases the best of arts and culture, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

“The MET returning to University Square marks a milestone in our commitment to promoting a vibrant arts and culture scene in Preston.

“[It] has received funding from the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the University of Central Lancashire. We are incredibly grateful to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the community and our partners for their unwavering support.

“Together, we are building a legacy of creativity, engagement, and celebration for the city,” Cllr Kelly added.

Professor StJohn Crean, UCLan’s Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research and Enterprise), said: “We’re delighted to welcome back the Mobile Event Tent for a second time. The innovative space, which will take pride of place on our University Square, will allow our creative students and staff to showcase their many talents, including dance, comedy and music performances.

“In addition, it offers many opportunities for the wider public to engage with us and witness the fantastic contributions we make to the cultural life of Preston.”

