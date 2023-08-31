Preston's historic culture set to be showcased at city's Encounter Festival
The line-up has been published for the Community and Traditions Stage, which will spring up outside The Guild Hall on Saturday 16th September.
Preston City Council says that the performance space promises to be “a captivating focal point, offering a diverse array of performances that highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region”.
The host for that part of the three-day Encounter Festival event will be BBC Radio Lancashire presenter and prominent community figure Hussnain Hanif. He is set to bring his expertise and passion for music and culture to the stage, while his Radio Lancashire colleague, John ‘Gilly’ Gilmore, will warm up the crowd as they await the arrival of the festival's spectacular Torchlight Procession.
Throughout the day, festival-goers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of traditional Lancashire Clogging, fused with Appalachian flat foot, a dance form that combines intricate footwork and rhythmic movements. The special performance, from local dancers, will bring age-old traditions to life for a modern audience.
The Community and Traditions Stage will feature local choirs - including the Encounter Voices Choir - representing the diverse musical heritage within the community.Swati Dance Company - known for their graceful and expressive performances - will also take to the stage, with their classical Indian-inspired dance forms, while there will be a performance, too, from Qawaali Singing masters Urooj Qawwa.
Announcing the line-up, Cllr Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture and leisure services at Preston City Council, said:"The Community and Traditions Stage at Encounter Festival is a true celebration of our local talent and cultural heritage. It brings together diverse performances, from traditional to artistry.
“This vibrant platform showcases the rich tapestry of creativity that flourishes within our community. I invite everyone to join us at the Community and Traditions Stage, where we will experience the beauty and diversity of our region's cultural expressions."
To book tickets for the festival's ticketed activities, click here.