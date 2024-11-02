Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown struck with 'serious illness'

The leader of Preston City Council has revealed he has been seriously ill in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Brown said in a message on social media on Friday afternoon that he had spent a fortnight in hospital.

The Labour politician, who has led the city authority since 2018, did not say what had caused him to be so unwell, but pledged to talk about it once he was on the mend in order to “raise awareness” of the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says it has been “business as usual” in his absence, with deputy leader Martyn Rawlinson filling in.

Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown, pictured here last year, was taken seriously ill last month

In his post X - formerly Twitter - Cllr Brown said: “In some personal news I have been very unwell, including a long stay in hospital for the last fortnight.

“Our NHS staff have been amazing and I hopefully will recover in the next few weeks.

Thanks to everyone who has supported me during this very difficult period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When better I am happy to speak openly about the serious illness I acquired to raise awareness of it.

“Hold those you love close, respect everyone and let's build a better world whilst we are here,” he concluded.

Responding to the announcement, a spokesperson for Preston City Council told the Lancashire Post: “We wish our leader, Cllr Matthew Brown, a speedy recovery and are glad to hear that he is at home for a period of rest and recuperation.

“We will continue to give Cllr Brown the privacy and time he needs to make a full recovery and request that others do the same.

“Deputy leader Martyn Rawlinson will also continue to deputise in Cllr Brown’s absence and it remains business as usual at the Town Hall.”