Preston City Council elections 2021 - final result

The results are in for the Preston City Council elections, with only two seats out of the 16 up for grabs changing hands.

By Paul Faulkner
Friday, 7th May 2021, 10:03 pm

That means Labour remains comfortably in control at the authority, but the Conservatives are now the official opposition, having captured a couple of seats from the Liberal Democrats.

The final results are below with a full report to follow.

FINAL RESULT (16 out of 16 declarations)

LABOUR - 10 (no change)

CONSERVATIVE - 5 (+2)

LIBERAL DEMOCRAT - 1 (-2)

GREEN - 0

Socially-distanced vote-counters at work at the Guild Hall

INDEPENDENT - 0

OVERALL COUNCIL COMPOSITION

LABOUR - 30

CONSERVATIVE - 11

Counting got under way just after 5pm

LIBERAL DEMOCRAT - 7

WARD RESULTS

Key:

(INC) - denotes incumbent

Observers and counters are separated by screens

(CAB) - denotes cabinet member

ASHTON (LAB HOLD)

Michael Balshaw - Independent - 726

Jeremy Dable - Liberal Democrats - 89

James Hull - Labour Party - 851

Tes Slater - Conservative Party - 433

Sixteen seats were up for grabs on Preston City Council this year - the parties of Liberal Democrat group leader John Potter, Labour group and council leader Matthew Brown, Conservative group leader Sue Whittam and Preston Green Party chair David Nicholson have been jostling for position

Anne-Marie Walsh - Green Party - 150

BROOKFIELD (LAB HOLD)

Nerys Eaves (INC) - Labour Party - 774

Bowen Perryman - Conservative Party - 439

Andrew Stevenson - Liberal Democrats - 72

CADLEY (LIB DEM HOLD)

Daniel Burt - Green Party - 91

Jono Grisdale - Labour Party - 561

Debbie Shannon (INC) - Liberal Democrats - 846

Stephen Whittam - Conservative Party - 717

CITY CENTRE (LAB HOLD)

Salim Desai (INC) - Labour Party - 1,013

Fiona Duke - Liberal Democrats - 129

James Elliot - Heritage Party: Free Speech and Liberty - 45

David Nicholson - Green Party - 173

Andy Pratt - Conservative Party - 387

DEEPDALE (LAB HOLD)

Siraz Natha (INC) - Labour Party - 1,522

Kevin Rigotti - Green Party - 96

Jurgen Voges - Liberal Democrats - 36

Nilli Williamson - Conservative Party - 194

FISHWICK AND FRENCHWOOD (LAB HOLD)

Frankie Kennedy - Conservative Party - 232

Rebecca Potter - Liberal Democrats - 100

Martyn Rawlinson (INC/CAB) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1,299

GARRISON (LAB HOLD)

Peter Kelly (INC/CAB) - Labour Party - 1,212

Lakwinder Singh - Conservative Party - 907

Mike Turner - Liberal Democrats - 246

GREYFRIARS (CON GAIN FROM LIB DEM)

Geoffrey Aldridge - Conservative Party - 1,089

Andy Burt - Green Party - 160

Faiz Jethwa - Liberal Democrats - 835

Edward Smith - Labour Party - 573

INGOL AND COTTAM (CON GAIN FROM LIB DEM)

Trevor Hart - Conservative Party - 961

Julie Humphrey - Labour Party - 415

Mark Jewell (INC) - Liberal Democrats - 789

LEA AND LARCHES (LAB HOLD)

Monwara Amin - Conservative Party - 445

Beth Balshaw - Independent - 366

Edward Craven - Liberal Democrats - 168

Jennifer Mein (INC) - Labour Party - 682

Luke Parkinson - Independent - 99

PLUNGINGTON (LAB HOLD)

Catherine Bissell - Green Party - 120

Taylor Donoughue-Smith - Liberal Democrats - 82

Pamela Homer - Conservative Party - 316

Nweeda Khan (INC/CAB) - Labour Party - 887

PRESTON RURAL EAST (CON HOLD)

Graham Jolliffe - Conservative Party - 1,524

Peter Lawrence - Liberal Democrats - 158

Andrew Maclaren - Labour Party - 469

Heidi Physick - Green Party - 191

PRESTON RURAL NORTH (CON HOLD)

Connor Dwyer - Labour Party - 419

Daniel Guise - Liberal Democrats - 218

Keith Middlebrough (INC) - Conservative Party - 1,244

RIBBLETON (LAB HOLD)

Luke Bosman - Liberal Democrats - 39

Mark Cotterill - Independent - 181

Anna Hindle - Labour and Co-operative Party - 660

Mary Kudi - Conservative Party - 231

Sonia Phillips - Green Party - 42

SHAROE GREEN (CON HOLD)

Helen Disley - Green Party - 784

George Kulbacki - Liberal Democrats - 385

Samir Vohra - Labour Party - 613

David Walker (INC) - Conservative Party - 1,193

John Wilson - Reform UK - 51

ST. MATTHEWS (LAB HOLD)

Thomas Hackett - Liberal Democrats - 98

Colin Homer - Conservative Party - 217

Suleman Sarwar - Labour Party - 962

OVERALL TURNOUT

Overall turnout - 30,681 (30.01%)