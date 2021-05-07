Preston City Council elections 2021 - final result
The results are in for the Preston City Council elections, with only two seats out of the 16 up for grabs changing hands.
That means Labour remains comfortably in control at the authority, but the Conservatives are now the official opposition, having captured a couple of seats from the Liberal Democrats.
The final results are below with a full report to follow.
FINAL RESULT (16 out of 16 declarations)
LABOUR - 10 (no change)
CONSERVATIVE - 5 (+2)
LIBERAL DEMOCRAT - 1 (-2)
GREEN - 0
INDEPENDENT - 0
OVERALL COUNCIL COMPOSITION
LABOUR - 30
CONSERVATIVE - 11
LIBERAL DEMOCRAT - 7
WARD RESULTS
Key:
(INC) - denotes incumbent
(CAB) - denotes cabinet member
ASHTON (LAB HOLD)
Michael Balshaw - Independent - 726
Jeremy Dable - Liberal Democrats - 89
James Hull - Labour Party - 851
Tes Slater - Conservative Party - 433
Anne-Marie Walsh - Green Party - 150
BROOKFIELD (LAB HOLD)
Nerys Eaves (INC) - Labour Party - 774
Bowen Perryman - Conservative Party - 439
Andrew Stevenson - Liberal Democrats - 72
CADLEY (LIB DEM HOLD)
Daniel Burt - Green Party - 91
Jono Grisdale - Labour Party - 561
Debbie Shannon (INC) - Liberal Democrats - 846
Stephen Whittam - Conservative Party - 717
CITY CENTRE (LAB HOLD)
Salim Desai (INC) - Labour Party - 1,013
Fiona Duke - Liberal Democrats - 129
James Elliot - Heritage Party: Free Speech and Liberty - 45
David Nicholson - Green Party - 173
Andy Pratt - Conservative Party - 387
DEEPDALE (LAB HOLD)
Siraz Natha (INC) - Labour Party - 1,522
Kevin Rigotti - Green Party - 96
Jurgen Voges - Liberal Democrats - 36
Nilli Williamson - Conservative Party - 194
FISHWICK AND FRENCHWOOD (LAB HOLD)
Frankie Kennedy - Conservative Party - 232
Rebecca Potter - Liberal Democrats - 100
Martyn Rawlinson (INC/CAB) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1,299
GARRISON (LAB HOLD)
Peter Kelly (INC/CAB) - Labour Party - 1,212
Lakwinder Singh - Conservative Party - 907
Mike Turner - Liberal Democrats - 246
GREYFRIARS (CON GAIN FROM LIB DEM)
Geoffrey Aldridge - Conservative Party - 1,089
Andy Burt - Green Party - 160
Faiz Jethwa - Liberal Democrats - 835
Edward Smith - Labour Party - 573
INGOL AND COTTAM (CON GAIN FROM LIB DEM)
Trevor Hart - Conservative Party - 961
Julie Humphrey - Labour Party - 415
Mark Jewell (INC) - Liberal Democrats - 789
LEA AND LARCHES (LAB HOLD)
Monwara Amin - Conservative Party - 445
Beth Balshaw - Independent - 366
Edward Craven - Liberal Democrats - 168
Jennifer Mein (INC) - Labour Party - 682
Luke Parkinson - Independent - 99
PLUNGINGTON (LAB HOLD)
Catherine Bissell - Green Party - 120
Taylor Donoughue-Smith - Liberal Democrats - 82
Pamela Homer - Conservative Party - 316
Nweeda Khan (INC/CAB) - Labour Party - 887
PRESTON RURAL EAST (CON HOLD)
Graham Jolliffe - Conservative Party - 1,524
Peter Lawrence - Liberal Democrats - 158
Andrew Maclaren - Labour Party - 469
Heidi Physick - Green Party - 191
PRESTON RURAL NORTH (CON HOLD)
Connor Dwyer - Labour Party - 419
Daniel Guise - Liberal Democrats - 218
Keith Middlebrough (INC) - Conservative Party - 1,244
RIBBLETON (LAB HOLD)
Luke Bosman - Liberal Democrats - 39
Mark Cotterill - Independent - 181
Anna Hindle - Labour and Co-operative Party - 660
Mary Kudi - Conservative Party - 231
Sonia Phillips - Green Party - 42
SHAROE GREEN (CON HOLD)
Helen Disley - Green Party - 784
George Kulbacki - Liberal Democrats - 385
Samir Vohra - Labour Party - 613
David Walker (INC) - Conservative Party - 1,193
John Wilson - Reform UK - 51
ST. MATTHEWS (LAB HOLD)
Thomas Hackett - Liberal Democrats - 98
Colin Homer - Conservative Party - 217
Suleman Sarwar - Labour Party - 962
OVERALL TURNOUT
Overall turnout - 30,681 (30.01%)