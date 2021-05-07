LIVE: Preston City Council elections 2021 - results as they happen

The poll was postponed from last year because of the pandemic, meaning it is two years since Prestonians had their say on who runs their local authority.

After an all-out election in 2019 because of boundary changes, the council returns to electing a third of its seats on rotation, with 16 up for grabs this year - one in each three-member ward.

The authority has been Labour-controlled for a decade and the party currently holds a comfortable majority, securing 30 of the total 48 seats two years ago, with the Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups winning nine each.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixteen seats were up for grabs on Preston City Council this year - the parties of Liberal Democrat group leader John Potter, Labour group and council leader Matthew Brown, Conservative group leader Sue Whittam and Preston Green Party chair David Nicholson have been jostling for position

Going into the election, all three sears in every ward are held by the same party - although one seat, in Preston Rural East, is currently vacant.

The results in each ward will appear here as they are announced, along with a rolling tally of the overall total. Follow @paulfaulkner2 for more.

AS IT STANDS (0 out of 16 declarations)

LABOUR -

CONSERVATIVE -

LIBERAL DEMOCRAT -

GREEN -

INDEPENDENT -

WARD RESULTS

Key:

(INC) - denotes incumbent

(CAB) - denotes cabinet member

ASHTON

Michael Balshaw - Independent

Jeremy Dable - Liberal Democrats

James Hull - Labour Party

Tes Slater - Conservative Party

Anne-Marie Walsh - Green Party

BROOKFIELD

Nerys Eaves (INC) - Labour Party

Bowen Perryman - Conservative Party

Andrew Stevenson - Liberal Democrats

CADLEY

Daniel Burt - Green Party

Jono Grisdale - Labour Party

Debbie Shannon (INC) - Liberal Democrats

Stephen Whittam - Conservative Party

CITY CENTRE

Salim Desai (INC) - Labour Party

Fiona Duke - Liberal Democrats

James Elliot - Heritage Party: Free Speech and Liberty

David Nicholson - Green Party

Andy Pratt - Conservative Party

DEEPDALE

Siraz Natha (INC) - Labour Party

Kevin Rigotti - Green Party

Jurgen Voges - Liberal Democrats

Nilli Williamson - Conservative Party

FISHWICK AND FRENCHWOOD

Frankie Kennedy - Conservative Party

Rebecca Potter - Liberal Democrats

Martyn Rawlinson (INC/CAB) - Labour and Co-operative Party

GARRISON

Peter Kelly (INC/CAB) - Labour Party

Lakwinder Singh - Conservative Party

Mike Turner - Liberal Democrats

GREYFRIARS

Geoffrey Aldridge - Conservative Party

Andy Burt - Green Party

Faiz Jethwa - Liberal Democrats

Edward Smith - Labour Party

INGOL AND COTTAM

Trevor Hart - Conservative Party

Julie Humphrey - Labour Party

Mark Jewell (INC) - Liberal Democrats

LEA AND LARCHES

Monwara Amin - Conservative Party

Beth Balshaw - Independent

Edward Craven - Liberal Democrats

Jennifer Mein (INC) - Labour Party

Luke Parkinson - Independent

PLUNGINGTON

Catherine Bissell - Green Party

Taylor Donoughue-Smith - Liberal Democrats

Pamela Homer - Conservative Party

Nweeda Khan (INC/CAB) - Labour Party

PRESTON RURAL EAST

Graham Jolliffe - Conservative Party

Peter Lawrence - Liberal Democrats

Andrew Maclaren - Labour Party

Heidi Physick - Green Party

PRESTON RURAL NORTH

Connor Dwyer - Labour Party

Daniel Guise - Liberal Democrats

Keith Middlebrough (INC) - Conservative Party

RIBBLETON

Luke Bosman - Liberal Democrats

Mark Cotterill - Independent

Anna Hindle - Labour and Co-operative Party

Mary Kudi - Conservative Party

Sonia Phillips - Green Party

SHAROE GREEN

Helen Disley - Green Party

George Kulbacki - Liberal Democrats

Samir Vohra - Labour Party

David Walker (INC) - Conservative Party

John Wilson - Reform UK

ST. MATTHEWS

Thomas Hackett - Liberal Democrats

Colin Homer - Conservative Party