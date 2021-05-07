LIVE: Preston City Council elections 2021 - results as they happen
Counting of the votes in this year's Preston City Council elections will begin at 9.30 this morning.
The poll was postponed from last year because of the pandemic, meaning it is two years since Prestonians had their say on who runs their local authority.
After an all-out election in 2019 because of boundary changes, the council returns to electing a third of its seats on rotation, with 16 up for grabs this year - one in each three-member ward.
The authority has been Labour-controlled for a decade and the party currently holds a comfortable majority, securing 30 of the total 48 seats two years ago, with the Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups winning nine each.
Going into the election, all three sears in every ward are held by the same party - although one seat, in Preston Rural East, is currently vacant.
The results in each ward will appear here as they are announced, along with a rolling tally of the overall total. Follow @paulfaulkner2 for more.
AS IT STANDS (0 out of 16 declarations)
LABOUR -
CONSERVATIVE -
LIBERAL DEMOCRAT -
GREEN -
INDEPENDENT -
WARD RESULTS
Key:
(INC) - denotes incumbent
(CAB) - denotes cabinet member
ASHTON
Michael Balshaw - Independent
Jeremy Dable - Liberal Democrats
James Hull - Labour Party
Tes Slater - Conservative Party
Anne-Marie Walsh - Green Party
BROOKFIELD
Nerys Eaves (INC) - Labour Party
Bowen Perryman - Conservative Party
Andrew Stevenson - Liberal Democrats
CADLEY
Daniel Burt - Green Party
Jono Grisdale - Labour Party
Debbie Shannon (INC) - Liberal Democrats
Stephen Whittam - Conservative Party
CITY CENTRE
Salim Desai (INC) - Labour Party
Fiona Duke - Liberal Democrats
James Elliot - Heritage Party: Free Speech and Liberty
David Nicholson - Green Party
Andy Pratt - Conservative Party
DEEPDALE
Siraz Natha (INC) - Labour Party
Kevin Rigotti - Green Party
Jurgen Voges - Liberal Democrats
Nilli Williamson - Conservative Party
FISHWICK AND FRENCHWOOD
Frankie Kennedy - Conservative Party
Rebecca Potter - Liberal Democrats
Martyn Rawlinson (INC/CAB) - Labour and Co-operative Party
GARRISON
Peter Kelly (INC/CAB) - Labour Party
Lakwinder Singh - Conservative Party
Mike Turner - Liberal Democrats
GREYFRIARS
Geoffrey Aldridge - Conservative Party
Andy Burt - Green Party
Faiz Jethwa - Liberal Democrats
Edward Smith - Labour Party
INGOL AND COTTAM
Trevor Hart - Conservative Party
Julie Humphrey - Labour Party
Mark Jewell (INC) - Liberal Democrats
LEA AND LARCHES
Monwara Amin - Conservative Party
Beth Balshaw - Independent
Edward Craven - Liberal Democrats
Jennifer Mein (INC) - Labour Party
Luke Parkinson - Independent
PLUNGINGTON
Catherine Bissell - Green Party
Taylor Donoughue-Smith - Liberal Democrats
Pamela Homer - Conservative Party
Nweeda Khan (INC/CAB) - Labour Party
PRESTON RURAL EAST
Graham Jolliffe - Conservative Party
Peter Lawrence - Liberal Democrats
Andrew Maclaren - Labour Party
Heidi Physick - Green Party
PRESTON RURAL NORTH
Connor Dwyer - Labour Party
Daniel Guise - Liberal Democrats
Keith Middlebrough (INC) - Conservative Party
RIBBLETON
Luke Bosman - Liberal Democrats
Mark Cotterill - Independent
Anna Hindle - Labour and Co-operative Party
Mary Kudi - Conservative Party
Sonia Phillips - Green Party
SHAROE GREEN
Helen Disley - Green Party
George Kulbacki - Liberal Democrats
Samir Vohra - Labour Party
David Walker (INC) - Conservative Party
John Wilson - Reform UK
ST. MATTHEWS
Thomas Hackett - Liberal Democrats
Colin Homer - Conservative Party
Suleman Sarwar - Labour Party