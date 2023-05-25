LATUC petition to Lancashire County Council - Refugees Welcome in Lancashire

Peter Billington (far right) and colleagues carrying the Lancashire Association of TUCs banner

The LATUC Executive Committee discussed the Government's 'Illegal Migration Bill' and the divisive use of barges to hold asylum seekers. We wanted to restate the trade union movement's commitment to a humane policy that includes safe legal routes for refugees and asylum seekers to enter the UK. We support the 'Refugees Welcome Here' campaign and we will be organising support for Care4Calais. We are circulating the petition below asking Lancashire County to become a 'County of Sanctuary' for refugees:

LATUC petition to Lancashire County CouncilRefugees Welcome in Lancashire

We ask Lancashire County Council to join the 'City of Sanctuary' Local Authority Network (https://la.cityofsanctuary.org/membership) and become one of the 36 cities and towns which promote the inclusion and welfare of people who are fleeing violence and persecution and recognise that people seeking sanctuary are not only entitled to claim asylum under the law, but that they also deserve our welcome and support.

We believe that people seeking protection from war and persecution should be welcomed and that everyone’s claim for asylum should be treated equally and fairly. We believe that the UK should offer sanctuary to those who need it and we oppose laws which criminalise refugees. We defend the right of people to seek safety from war and persecution in the UK. We believe it is necessary to speak out against attempts to punish those who make their own way to safety. We reject anti-refugee laws which will risk the lives and well-being of people and we support a refugee protection system that treats all people with dignity and compassion.