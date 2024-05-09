Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An extra £4m is set to be poured into patching up Lancashire’s potholes after the blight of bumpy roads was decreed to be the “main concern” of residents.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet agreed to boost the budget for highway repairs after receiving an earlier-than-expected windfall from the sale of some of its buildings.

The authority is also investing a further £1m in the replacement of road signs and markings that are deemed a safety issue in their current condition.

The pothole cash will be split across two different schemes - both of which are designed to reduce the need for repeat visits to problem areas where multiple defects have appeared in close proximity to each other. The funding will also be used to respond to road issues raised by residents and county councillors.

There shoud soon be less of this kind of look to Lancashire's roads

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) revealed in March, Lancashire is on course to have 105,000 pothole-type defects across its highway network by next year at the current rate of deterioration.

A report presented to the cabinet meeting at which the new cash allocation was agreed revealed that the problem has been driven by the amount of rain that fell on Lancashire over the winter period - 175 percent more than the seasonal average. Water is the main cause of pothole formation.

Deputy county council leader Alan Vincent said there was no doubt that Lancastrians regarded repairing the roads as one of their top priorities.

“The residents of Lancashire have made it abundantly clear to all of us - of every party - that their main concern in relation to services being provided by Lancashire County Council is for highway improvements to be effected. Therefore, unsurprisingly, we are listening to that cry for help,” County Cllr Vincent said.

Of the £4m from what are known as ‘capital receipts’ - the sale of council assets - £2.5m will be used to fund what the authority is calling 'responsive patching'. The county council is pledging to make good quality repairs to localised areas, of around 25m2 in size, where the surface is in poor condition and multiple potholes have already been filled in.

The remaining £1.5m will be used to bolster County Hall’s Local Deterioration Fund (LDF), under which similar repairs are carried out, but over a slightly wider area - usually a patch that can be completed within a day.

Those schemes are prioritised according to the number of defects, how many repeat visits they have required and the volume of claims and complaints received - along with the route's strategic significance.

The LDF already has £4.6m allocated to it for 2024/25, but as the LDRS reported earlier this year, it is almost ten times oversubscribed for the amount of work that could be carried out under its umbrella.

Speaking to the LDRS ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Conservative cabinet member for highways and transport Rupert Swarbrick said he hoped the funding increase would deal not only with more defects, but also address some of the public’s frustrations with potholes and how they are rectified - including the fact that individual potholes are not usually eligible for repair unless or until they are at least 40mm deep.

“People do get frustrated when they see a [council] team go out and they fill a hole that’s 90mm deep, but leave the one next to it that hasn't reached [the] intervention level.

[These schemes will mean] we're not going back to the [other] one [later] - and we don't end up with that 'sticking plaster look', we end up with a proper piece of repair.

“[We will] dig out [the area] with a steel saw, make straight edges and make [the surface] good. That will [ensure] a longer-term repair.

“I [have] witnessed those processes - and it's very quick and efficient,” County Cllr Swarbrick said.

He also stressed that public reporting of potholes via the Love Clean Streets app - and to the county council directly - would feed into decisions on how the extra funding is spent.

However, the nature of the two schemes means issues will be dealt with as they appear throughout the year - so there will be no upfront list of the roads that can expect attention in the same way there is with the pre-planned resurfacing schemes the county council carries out each year and on which £15.2m is being spent this year.

Asked by the LDRS whether potholes really should be the priority for any spare cash the county council has, County Cllr Vincent - who is also the cabinet member for finance - said that, along with schools and transport to school for children with special needs and disabilities, highways was the subject residents had given a clear message about.

“The public are…[saying], 'This is what we want you to do with any surplus - we want you to make these roads better'," County Cllr Vincent

He also pledged that if the financial situation allowed - as a result of reducing costs making savings - then more money could be expected for Lancashire's roads. But he told the cabinet he would not raid reserves for that purpose, because "that is the way of madness".

However, speaking to the LDRS after the meeting, Labour's shadow cabinet member for highways and transport Kim Snape said the Tories had been "shamed into" stumping the extra cash after voting against a Labour amendment to the county council's budget in February which proposed a one-off £10m use of reserves to address the most urgent highway issues facing the county.

