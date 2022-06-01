Jubilee special commemorative coins handed out by Lancashire County Council

Newly minted commemorative coins marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are being handed out to those celebrating their own special milestones.

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:10 pm

The commemorative coins are minted only once and never again and Lancashire County Council is giving a limited number away free to a lucky few this week.

The coins will be given to those who:

- registered the birth of their child between Monday, May 30 and Wednesday, June 1

Sign up to our daily newsletter

- couples who were married over the weekend (May 28 and 29)

- and new citizens whose ceremonies took place at County Hall on Tuesday, May 31

Read More

Read More
Jubilee bunting costs Preston, Chorley and South Ribble councils £55 per lamppos...

The limited edition coins are a gift from the Council’s registration service to those whose special occasions tie in with the Jubilee festivities.

The limited edition coins will be given to those registering births, getting married or attending citizenship ceremonies

The coins could become collectors items and their value is likely to increase over time, depending on collector demand, as well as serving as a unique token celebrating the recipient’s own special milestone.

The special commemorative coin issued by Lancashire County Council marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Lancashire County CouncilQueenCounty Hall