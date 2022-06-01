The commemorative coins are minted only once and never again and Lancashire County Council is giving a limited number away free to a lucky few this week.
The coins will be given to those who:
- registered the birth of their child between Monday, May 30 and Wednesday, June 1
- couples who were married over the weekend (May 28 and 29)
- and new citizens whose ceremonies took place at County Hall on Tuesday, May 31
The limited edition coins are a gift from the Council’s registration service to those whose special occasions tie in with the Jubilee festivities.
The coins could become collectors items and their value is likely to increase over time, depending on collector demand, as well as serving as a unique token celebrating the recipient’s own special milestone.