The commemorative coins are minted only once and never again and Lancashire County Council is giving a limited number away free to a lucky few this week.

The coins will be given to those who:

- registered the birth of their child between Monday, May 30 and Wednesday, June 1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- couples who were married over the weekend (May 28 and 29)

- and new citizens whose ceremonies took place at County Hall on Tuesday, May 31

The limited edition coins are a gift from the Council’s registration service to those whose special occasions tie in with the Jubilee festivities.

The limited edition coins will be given to those registering births, getting married or attending citizenship ceremonies

The coins could become collectors items and their value is likely to increase over time, depending on collector demand, as well as serving as a unique token celebrating the recipient’s own special milestone.