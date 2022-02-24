Lancashire council offers advice on the easiest way to get Government energy rebate
Preston City Council has offered advice on the easiest way for families worried about the rising cost of living to get the Government’s council tax energy rebate.
The Government recently announced measures to help households with rising energy bills, including a £150 council tax energy rebate. The city council is now urging people to sign up to pay their council tax by direct debit so they automatically receive the rebate.
Households in bands A-D will be eligible and the payments will be processed locally by the city council. Those who pay their council tax by direct debit will receive a £150 one-off amount, paid directly into their bank account.
However, those who pay by another method could see this rebate payment delayed.
“For those who don’t have a direct debit set up, this could cause a delay to the payment process. I’d urge them to set this up as soon as possible via the council’s website. This is an easy, safe and secure way to pay your council tax and the quickest way to receive the rebate.
“We also understand from the Chancellor’s announcement that there will be discretionary funding to help low income households in higher bands and also those who do not pay council tax.
“Details of the discretionary rebate scheme and allocations for individual councils have not yet been announced and we will share more information as it becomes available.”