Fresh approach to Rossendale's future: council adopts new "Valley Plan"
At their most recent Full Council meeting, councillors approved the updated "Valley Plan – Our Place, Our Plan" that will guide the borough's development over the coming years.
"We're really excited about where Rossendale is heading," said Council Leader Alyson Barnes. "This plan reflects what residents actually want and need. The incredible response to our recent residents survey shows just how engaged people are in shaping our borough's future."
The new strategy aims to transform Rossendale through four key priorities:
- Building a thriving local economy
- Creating a High-Quality Environment
- Supporting healthy, proud communities
- Ensuring an effective and efficient council
What makes this plan special is the unprecedented level of community input. This year's Residents Survey saw participation skyrocket by nearly 400% compared to last year, with just under 6,000 residents sharing their thoughts. The council also gathered feedback through online consultations and focus groups with local stakeholders.
"I want to personally thank everyone who participated," added Councillor Barnes. "Your voices have been heard and have directly shaped our vision for a better Rossendale."
The Valley Plan will continue driving progress even as discussions about local government reorganisation unfold across Lancashire. The Council remains focused on delivering quality services while these broader changes take shape.
Want to see the complete plan? It's available for public viewing on the Council's website