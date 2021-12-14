The Faith Life Centre Ministries, which only started hosting services in a cinema on the Docklands in September, has applied to the city council to take over an office unit next door.

The group, which is currently based in Manchester, has put in an application for a change of use of the property in Edward VII Quay - formerly occupied by the Ministry of Defence - from office accommodation to a flexible admin and worship centre.

Faith Life plans to run both Preston and Manchester campuses from the office accommodation overlooking the dock.

Edward VII Quay on Preston's Docklands estate.

And on Sundays its Preston congregation, which has so far been worshipping in Screen 2 of the Odeon Cinema, will hold services in the building's central space.

Faith Life Centre Ministries was established in Manchester in 2013. It has begun setting up new churches in the North of England, with Preston being the first.

In a planning statement to the city council, the group says it engages with local communities "to see social change."

"Faith Life believes it's social responsibility is to help and restore people who have been marginalised."

The quayside offices where Faith Life Centre Ministries plans to set up its HQ.

The group plans to make Preston its administrative head office. Sunday services will run from 10am to noon, part of which will include live music. Noise insulation will be installed to ensure neighbouring properties are not affected.

Faith Life says it is committed to all age groups. It runs fun, interactive children's programmes.

It supports local charities, schools and businesses and also hundreds of people weekly through its food banks and job clubs.