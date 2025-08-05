Collections of certain types of waste in West Lancashire have been postponed for two weeks to mid-August, with a shortage of bin crew workers said to have caused a backlog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lancashire Council has postponed green and blue bin recycling collections for two weeks to focus on non-recyclable waste, typically in grey bins. And new workers have been recruited, it said.

The council has posted some announcements on social media recently about the problems. On Friday, July 25, it stated: “Recently and unfortunately, circumstances have left the waste service short-staffed. We have now already hired six new bin collectors who will begin work from this Monday, following their induction and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheelie bins in West Lancashire have gone unemptied | Robbie MacDonald/LDRS

“We are also recruiting a further six staff to ensure we have enough workers to cover the rounds in future, while overtime continues to be offered. We are grateful to those staff who have been able to volunteer and support additional collections at this time to clear the backlog.

The council added: “While we have taken these initial steps to increase the workforce, we will be reviewing the service to improve our collections and provide a high quality service that residents deserve.”

In an update this week, the council stated: “We acknowledge the current situation with waste collections is below the usual high standards expected. We are working hard to rectify the situation.

“We have considered a number of different options to bring collections up to date and in line with DEFRA guidance. We have taken the difficult decision to postpone green bin (paper and cardboard) and blue bin (plastics, glass and metals) recycling collections for two weeks. This will allow us to get back on-track with all our outstanding and upcoming grey bin and refuse sacks and garden waste brown bin collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue and green bin recycling collections will resume on August 14. Residual waste in grey bins and refuse sacks and garden waste collections will remain unchanged.

Looking ahead, the council added: “Because of postponed collections, we will be accept recycling side waste on the rescheduled days for blue and green bin collections. You will need to keep any extra paper, card and plastics, glass and metals in a secure place and only present them at the side of your blue or green bin on the collection day. Extra recycling can be presented in a tub or box alongside your blue or green bin.

“We understand that postponed collections may cause further inconvenience for some residents, for which we sincerely apologise. However, this will allow us to achieve our priority of getting back to delivering the levels of service you expect and deserve. “

A series of comments have been written on Facebook by other people. One person called for a council tax rebate. They added: “It’s been a problem since the start of the year and, having just gone a month and a half without a bin collection, it’s disgraceful”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “They should stop charging extra for garden waste. Not many other councils have this additional cost. They keep upping it but not improving the service.”

But another said West Lancashire Council only gets a small portion of council tax while a bigger share goes to Lancashire County Council.

West Lancashire Council has been contacted directly for comment.