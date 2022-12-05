Crackdown plan on rogue drivers at Lancaster Aldi approved
New plans which aim to improve road safety at key locations - including by Aldi supermarket in Morecambe Road have been approved.
The initiative - which will see Lancashire County Council given new powers to stop drivers attempting dangerous manoeuvres including driving the wrong way down one-way streets – is set to be rolled out next summer.
As well as helping to prevent accidents, it is hoped that this will also help reduce congestion.
The council plans to initially introduce the powers at four locations: Morecambe Road (Aldi) in Lancaster; Charnley Street, Preston; Ringway/Bow Lane junction, in Preston; Hyndburn Road (McDonalds) in Accrington.
Most Popular
The offences targeted include:
*turning left, right or making u-turns when instructed not to do so
*driving the wrong way up one-way streets
*entering yellow box junctions when the exit is not clear
*driving where/when motor vehicles are prohibited
Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology will be used to identify drivers.
A six week consultation was held for road users and pedestrians to share their feedback on the plans, which ran until Sunday, November 27.
Road signage for motorists leaving the Aldi supermarket slip-road onto Lancaster Road dictates that drivers cannot turn right and head into Lancaster.
"We receive regular complaints about traffic turning right out of the junction,” a county council spokesman said.
"The junction has been designed to encourage the left turn only and abuse increases the risk of accidents on this busy stretch of road.
“The junction has had three accidents in the last five years."
County Councillor Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "I carefully read through the respondents' comments and I am pleased to see that the majority of these support what we hope to achieve. It's a priority for us to keep our roads safe, keep traffic moving and do what we can to minimise emissions.
"We will issue first-offence drivers a warning letter to ensure that people understand the scheme, which is very much focused on putting safety first, as well as dealing with traffic delays.
"We are hoping that if this initiative is successful, it could be rolled out at other locations across the county which suffer from a poor safety record. Any additional sites would each undertake the same consultation process before it was rolled out to them in the future."