Council opens applications for £12,000 Community Sport Inclusion Fund

Rossendale Borough Council, through its Rossendale Together an Active Future programme, has announce a new funding opportunity for local sports clubs aimed at increasing participation and promoting inclusivity in sport and physical activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of £12,000 is available, with grants of up to £1,000 offered to eligible clubs. The funding is intended to support projects that engage underrepresented groups in sport, specifically women and girls, individuals with disabilities, and teenage boys. Clubs can use the funding to expand existing activities or develop new initiatives that encourage greater involvement in sport within the local community.

The initiative is part of the council’s ongoing commitment to the Rossendale Sport and Physical Activity Strategy, which sets out a borough-wide ambition to create more accessible, inclusive, and sustainable ways for residents to be active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Atkinson, Programme Manager for Sport and Physical Activity at Rossendale Borough Council, said: “We’re pleased to offer this targeted funding to clubs that are working to reduce barriers to participation. Our aim is to support practical projects that enable more people to take part in physical activity in a way that suits them.”

disabled tennis player

Councillor Liz McInnes, Lead Member for Communities, Housing, Health and Wellbeing added: “This fund supports our wider strategy to improve health and wellbeing outcomes across the borough. By focusing on inclusivity and targeted support, we’re helping to ensure that community sport remains relevant, accessible and responsive to local needs.”

Applications for the grant fund are now open, and further information is available on the council’s website.