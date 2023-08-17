The Robin Hood Inn - latterly, the "Mediterranean at Robin Hood" restaurant - was in such poor condition that it could not be saved (image: Google)

Planning permission had already been granted to convert the Robin Hood Inn, on Blue Stone Lane in Mawdesley, into a single new dwelling - and to build another four homes on its rear car park.

However, since the go-ahead was given to that scheme in March last year, it has emerged that the condition of the building - which most recently operated as “The Mediterranean at Robin Hood” restaurant prior to its closure more than four years ago - meant that the conversion plan was no longer affordable and demolition was now the only option.

Members of Chorley Council’s planning committee supported the revised proposal - by Notre Homes Limited - after hearing that the development would include an upgrade to what one of them described as the “tricky” junction between Blue Stone Lane and Syd Brook Lane.

Although the already-developed site is in the greenbelt, the authority’s planning services manager, Adele Hayes, said that the blueprint would not have any greater impact on the “openness” of the location than its current use - meaning that it was permissible under planning policy.

Claire Wilkinson, the agent for the application, said that investigations that had taken place since the current owner of the site had purchased it - after last year’s planning permission was granted - had “revealed a number of issues that would impact on the practicality and viability of converting the building”.

A report presented to the committee highlighted “poor quality additions” made to the building in the past and “a lack of general maintenance”, both of which had resulted in “major structural defects”.

Ms. Wilkinson added: “Visually, the replacement building will replicate the appearance of the pub, with minor domestic features added. The unsightly extensions to the rear of the building will be removed…and the overall impact will improve the appearance of the site.”

The plot is currently screened off with fencing.

Concerns were raised by several committee members and a local resident about the possibility of the plans exacerbating existing flooding in the area.

Villager Ian Clayton said that “none of the drains in Syd Brook Lane work” and that the route already has a “major flooding problem”.

The committee heard that a condition of the permission would be that the applicant submitted details of “a sustainable surface water drainage scheme and a foul water drainage scheme” prior to work beginning.

Mr. Clayton added that it was “a shame” that Mawdesley had previously had “three good, well-run pubs” and was now left with only one - a sentiment with which committee member Alan Whittaker agreed.