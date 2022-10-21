The former Swan With Two Necks building, on Hollinshead Street, near the town centre, will be turned into an assisted living facility after the proposal was given the go-ahead by Chorley Council’s planning committee.

Councillors heard that the property, which had originally been built as a dwelling in the early 19th century, had been vandalised in the 11 years that it has lain empty - with committee member Alistair Morwood describing it as “the most well-known blight on the landscape of Chorley”.

The scheme will see early 1980s extensions to the grade II-listed property demolished and replaced in order to accommodate a total of 17 one-bedroomed flats and one two-bedroomed residence across the entire plot.

The Swan With Two Necks served its last customers 11 years ago (image via Chorley Council planning portal)

A previous version of the plans had attracted objections from the Georgian Group, which had blasted what it described as the “aggressive design and scale” of the proposed new add-ons, and also Historic Buildings and Places, which had similar concerns. Both organisations withdrew their complaints after the scheme was redesigned in response to their concerns.

Cllr Morwood said that the once-popular pub had been “an eyesore for some time” and gave the thumbs up to the latest blueprint for its restoration.

“It’s more in-keeping with the original building - it’s got similar windows [and] proper roof tiles, no plastic.

“It will be a vast improvement on what is there - and I think it will be an asset specifically to the group that it is aimed at.”

A report presented to the committee stated that assisted living provider My Space is interested in operating the facility, which will be created by Primrose Holdings, the firm behind the planning application.

The accommodation will be designed for adults who need support “to help sustain a tenancy long-term in the community”. It will be managed by a housing officer and each tenant will typically receive three hours of support each week, with round-the-clock security being provided if required, according to the document.

My Space has said that they have 37 people waiting for accommodation in the area and already have a working relationship with Chorley Council.

However, committee member Danny Gee - while not objecting to the proposal - did express concern about its location and a fear that it could end up becoming “run-down”.

“If I had to pick a place for assisted living, I would have said this is one of the worst places - for the simple reason it is right at the bottom of Chorley,” Cllr Gee said.

But Cllr Morwood said that the conversion of the pub would be a “a good start” to the hoped-for regeneration of the Hollinshead Street area as part of the borough’s recent Levelling Up Fund bid, on which a decision by the government has yet to be made.

The committee also heard that physical changes to the building had been deemed acceptable in what is a conservation area, which also contains the grade II*-listed St. Laurence Church.

