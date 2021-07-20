Catch-up plan for missed Wyre bin collections this weekend

A limited number of blue bin collection routes have been affected - meaning paper and cardboard were not picked up.

Blue bins in the Garstang Cabus and Bowgreave areas were affected on Tuesday, while some collections in Catterall were also missed on Monday.

Wyre Council says it hopes to make up the missed collections on Saturday - as it did last weekend with some collections that could not take place late last week.

Some bin collections have been missed in Wyre in recent days due to Covid self-isolations

Garden waste and grey bin general waste is being treated as a priority.

A statement from the authority on Twitter said: "We hope to collect bins from affected streets on Saturday 24 July, but this may change as the week goes on. If we do no not manage to collect, additional card placed by your bin will be taken on the next collection or you can take it to the recycling centre. Our garden waste will be collected as normal.