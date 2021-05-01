Broughton 'super mosque' plan draws ideas from abroad

The mosque site in next to the M55 junction at Broughton.

Architects from around the world have thrown their hats in the ring to design a proposed ‘super mosque’ in the village of Broughton.

A competition to draw up plans for the building at the junction of the A6 and M55 has attracted “quite a lot” of entries from overseas, according to the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Judge will now wittle the ideas down to a shortlist of up to five, with the eventual winner due to be announced by the end of June.

Designs have come in from abroad for the new mosque.

After that the chosen design looks set to be included in a planning application to Preston City Council seeking permission to build the mosque which will be large enough to accommodate around 450 worshippers at a time. The identity of the individual or group behind the proposal is still a mystery and could remain so until plans are eventually submitted to the council.

The competition to design the mosque is being run by RIBA on behalf of their unnamed client. When the Post asked the Institute for more information, the client said more would be revealed when the shortlist is announced, possibly in the next week.

The mosque plan has been criticised by locals who feel the project would be too large. Not only is the proposed structure set to have car parking for up to 146 vehicles, it would stand three storeys high and is meant to be a “visually prominent” landmark from miles around. Entrants have been asked to design something which would “make a real visual statement from whichever angle it is viewed.”