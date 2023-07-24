Brinscall Swimming Pool in Chorley was deemed at eventual risk of catastrophic failure following an assessment last year which found a rapid deterioration in the condition of its concrete floor. Cracks had started to appear in the pool’s retaining walls and surrounding walkway, amid concerns over the steel reinforcements supporting the structure.

Chorley Council - which operates the 111-year old facility - set aside £600,000 to cover the cost of remedying the corrosion-related defects which it said would add another two decades to the lifespan of the much-loved village baths.

Brinscall swimming dates back to just before World War One (image: Specialist UK Restorations, via Chorley Council website)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the authority has now revealed that more detailed investigations have shown the necessary works will not swallow up the entire budget allocated for the project - meaning there is cash left to splash on upgrading the Lodge Bank facilities.

The baths are currently closed for casual swimming sessions, but remain open to schools, swimming clubs and for children’s lessons.

The council said last year that it expected a full six-month closure would be required for the structural repairs alone. No details have yet been published about when the revised schedule of work will begin or how long any closure is now expected to last.

The town hall has pledged to ensure that the revamp will be “in-keeping with the historic nature of the pool” - and one of the ward councillors for the area stressed that it was vital to preserve the pool’s charm.

The baths in Brinscall will see £600,000 worth of work carried out (image: Specialist UK Restorations, via Chorley Council website)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The idea is not to spoil the history of the place, because it is very quaint," Chorley North East representative Margaret France said.

"The little [changing] cubicles around the pool need to stay as they are because they are part of that quaintness.

“It will be good to see it brought back into [full] use, because it’s a real asset to the village, especially during the school holidays, as there isn't a great deal to do in Brinscall on a rainy day - but going back to the baths is one of them.

“It’s good to know that the council is committed to spending the money upon it and it's a win-win situation - but we just need to get it moving now, because it is taking a long time.”

Cracks have become visible in the poolside tiling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members have been able to use All Seasons Leisure Centre, near the town centre, during the partial closure - or can pause their membership until the Brinscall site reopens.

A spokesperson for Chorley Council said that the pool had been “a well-loved facility in Chorley for over 100 years - and we want to make sure even more generations can enjoy the pool and make incredible memories there”.

“With the remaining [repair] budget, we are going to take the opportunity to refurbish the poolside facilities. We will update when we have more detail on what the refurbishment will involve and when we have dates for the works to start.

“We know how important Brinscall Pool is to the local community and Chorley Council are proud to be investing in our swimming pool, at a time when many local authorities are closing down similar facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad