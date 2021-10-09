Apartments for flattened Chorley pub site

Chorley Council’s planning committee has approved the development where the Brookes Arms used to stand on Eaves Lane. The venue closed down in 2013 and was demolished three years later.

The building will contain a dozen one-bedroom apartments spread across two storeys. Initial plans had proposed a three-floor block, but the design was amended after the council expressed concern over the scale and height of the property.

Senior planning officer Amy Aspinall told the committee that the scheme was now considered acceptable and would result in “an overall improvement of the site, which is in a prominent location”.

The site of what used to be the Brookes Arms pub on Eaves Lane has been vacant for five years (image via Chorley Council)

Chorley East ward councillor James Nevett welcomed the development on a plot which he described as “a bit of an eyesore”.

As part of the proposal, the width of the footpath along a section of Brooke Street will be increased and a nearby bus stop also upgraded.

The changed layout as a result of the reduced height of the proposed building means that the on-site car park for residents will be reduced from 12 spaces to eight. Highways officials at Lancashire County Council have recommended that parking spaces for cycles are therefore also provided.

One objection was raised from the occupier of a nearby property who was concerned that the construction process would lead to further damage to their own home, after the demolition of the pub caused “major land shake” and cracks.

However, committee members supported the plans for a site that Cllr Danny Gee said had been “a blot on the landscape for ages”.

“It’s a terrible, unsightly area – it’s the kind of area that is asking for a building to be put on and this is where we should be putting buildings,” he added.