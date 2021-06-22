Council forced to remove pillars from historic Belvedere in Avenham Park over vandalism fears

Pictures taken last month appeared to show the historic Belvedere had been deliberately damaged by vandals.

Balustrades were noticed to be missing from the left side of the Grade II listed building on May 4, prompting council officials to take action and prevent further damage from being caused.

The council has since decided to remove the remaining Balusters from the structure, amid fears that it would only be damaged by vandals in the future.

The Belvedere at Avenham Park has had balustrades removed by the council

Preston Council criticised those responsible for "deliberately destroying" the historical property back in May, confirming the matter had been reported to Lancashire police.

The Grade II Listed building has been a feature of the city centre park since 1875.

Councillor Robert Boswell, Cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: “Avenham and Miller Parks are a fantastic asset in the city centre and so important for the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors alike.

The balustrades were first vandalised in May

“Following the upsetting damage that occurred to the Belvedere in Avenham Park in May this year, we made the decision to remove further balusters on the structure.

"This has had the desired effect in that no further vandalism has taken place.”

