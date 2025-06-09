Well-known Burnley woman Cosima Towneley has been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire.

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker, confirmed the appointment about Miss Towneley from Cliviger.

Miss Towneley has served as an elected member at parish, borough and county councils for over 20 years where she held executive portfolios for Community and Environment at Burnley Borough Council and was cabinet member for Children and Family Services at Lancashire County Council as well as being chairman of the Cabinet Working Group for Museums and a county council member on the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.

With a degree in history and art history, Cosima has experience of art at auction and with a post-graduate diploma from Aberdeen University in land economy has worked as a land agent on private estates in Scotland and England.

Deeply interested and active in the Lancashire cultural landscape and countryside she is president of Burnley Municipal Choir, patron of the Weavers’ Triangle Trust and a member of the Lancashire Local Access Forum amongst other causes and national area committees.

Mrs Parker said: “I am delighted that Miss Towneley has agreed to join the Lieutenancy and will be available to support me and help with the many organisations and people with which the Lieutenancy works.”

Miss Towneley will join the existing team of deputies who help and support the Lord-Lieutenant in her duties as His Majesty The King’s representative in the county of Lancashire.

The Office of Lord-Lieutenant is military in origin and dates from the reign of Henry VIII when the holder was responsible for the maintenance of order and for military purposes relating to local defence.