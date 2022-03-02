Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool: When is it, who's speaking and everything else you need to know

The event is being held in a new £28m conference centre within the Winter Gardens on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19.
The conference is estimated to be worth nearly £2.5m to the local economy, according to tourism bosses.
The last time a national party conference was held in Blackpool was in 2007 when the Conservatives gathered for their main October conference in the town.
Here’s a run down of who’s speaking and when ...
1. Rishi Sunak MP
The Chancellor of the Exchequer - Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak MP will open on Friday at 11am
Photo: Christopher Furlong
2. Jacob Rees-Mogg MP
Minister for Brexit Opportunities - Rt. Hon. Jacob Rees-Mogg MP is scheduled to speak at 11.15am
Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas
3. Grant Shapps MP
Secretary of State for Transport - Rt. Hon. Grant Shapps MP will take to the stage at 11.30am
Photo: Tolga Akmen
4. Oliver Dowden CBE MP
Conservative Party Chairman - Rt. Hon. Oliver Dowden CBE MP is the first to speak in the afternoon at 1.15pm
Photo: Yui Mok