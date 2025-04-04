Complete list of East Lancashire candidates standing in county council's 'last ever' local elections
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The hopefuls looking to represent the sub-region at County Hall will be battling it out for 27 seats across 25 divisions – the county council equivalent of electoral wards – at the poll on 1st May.
The list of nominations shows that the Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.
The Liberal Democrats are fielding 14 candidates and the Workers Party of Great Britain and the UK Independence Party one each.
Ten independent candidates – individuals not affiliated to any political party – are also standing across nine divisions.
The present overall political make-up at County Hall – after taking into account changes of allegiance over the past four years – sees the ruling Conservative group with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.
Several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than that which they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.
A government-ordered shake-up means this is likely to be the final election to Lancashire County Council, 136 years after it was formed.
The authority – and the 14 other councils across Lancashire – are set to be scrapped and replaced with a handful of new ones. On the government’s current timetable, that process is expected to be completed before the point at which the county council would otherwise be due to hold another election in 2029.
The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.
Mark Wynn, Lancashire County Council’s electoral returning officer and chief executive, said: “The elections in May are your chance to have your say about who will take decisions on the many vital services which the county council delivers over the next four years.
“If you are not yet registered to vote, or wish to apply for a postal vote, there is still time, but you need to act quickly as the deadline is fast approaching.”
WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?
In order to vote in the Lancashire County Council elections, you must be on the electoral register.
If you have not voted for a while or have changed your name or address, you might not be registered to vote, but you can check by contacting your local district council (Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley or Rossendale).
You can register online or by obtaining a paper form and returning it to your district council’s electoral registration office. The deadline for registration for the county council elections is 11th April at 11.59pm.
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
If you do not have an accepted form of photo ID, you will need to obtain a voter authority certificate, which can be done online, or with help from the electoral registration office at the local council for your part of East Lancashire. The deadline for applying for a certificate is 5pm on 23rd April.
HOW DO I VOTE BY POST OR BY PROXY?
To register for a postal vote, you must apply by 5pm on 14th April – you can do so online or by obtaining a paper form from, and returning it to, your district council’s election registration office.
If you would like someone else to vote in person on your behalf, you can apply for a proxy vote. The deadline is 5pm on 23rd April.
CANDIDATE LISTS
Below is a district-by-district breakdown of all the East Lancashire candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
Two divisions – Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors, and Pendle Rural – elect two county councillors, while all the others return just one.
BURNLEY
Burnley Central East
Simon John Bonney – Conservatives
Rayyan Fiass – Workers Party of Britain
Alex Hall – Green Party
Maheen Kamran – Independent
Javad Mokhammad – Independent
Gavin Theaker – Reform UK
Hannah Till – Labour
Burnley Central West
Frank Bartram – Liberal Democrats
Martyn Hurt – Green Party
Dylan Manning – Labour
Liam Thomson – Reform UK
Don Whitaker – Conservatives
Burnley North East
Usman Arif – Independent
Jim Halstead – Reform UK
Julie Ann Hurt – Green Party
Susan Nutter – Conservatives
Cheryl Louise Semple – Labour
Burnley Rural
Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrats
Gemma Haigh – Labour
Jack Simon Launer – Green Party
Mark Poulton – Reform UK
Cosima Towneley – Conservatives
Burnley South West
Jane Curran – Green Party
Eddie Kutavicius – Reform UK
Neil Mottershead – Conservatives
Jeff Sumner – Liberal Democrats
Daniel Thomas Andrew Tierney – Labour
Padiham and Burnley West
Daniel Armitage – Labour
Janet Hall – Green Party
Alan Hosker – Conservatives
Thomas Pickup – Reform UK
Melissa Semmens – Independent
HYNDBURN
Accrington North
Shahed Mahmood – Conservatives
Clare Pritchard – Labour
Julie Carole Stubbins – Green Party
Joel Michael Tetlow – Reform UK
Accrington South
David James Heap – Conservatives
Graham Jones – Labour
Ashley Joynes – Reform UK
Charlie Derry Kerans – Green Party
Accrington West & Oswaldtwistle Central
Sohail Asghar – Green Party
Isaac John Cowans – Reform UK
Munsif Dad – Labour
Mohammed Younis – Conservatives
Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors
Noordad Aziz – Labour
Wayne Fitzharris – Green Party
Jordan John Fox – Reform UK
Carole Anne Haythornthwaite – Conservatives
Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party
Zak Khan – Conservatives
Lance Miles Lee Parkinson – Reform UK
Kate Walsh – Labour
Oswaldtwistle
Peter Britcliffe – Conservatives
Gaynor Louise Hargreaves – Reform UK
Nancy Mills – Green Party
Caitlin Pritchard – Labour
PENDLE
Brierfield and Nelson West
Irfan Ayub – Conservatives
Karl Peter Barnsley – Labour
Scott Cunliffe – Green Party
Mohammed Iqbal – Independent
Susan Land – Liberal Democrats
Christine Stables – Reform UK
Nelson East
Azhar Ali – Independent
Mohammad Aslam – Conservatives
Les Beswick – UK Independence Party
Vanessa Maria Robinson – Reform UK
Nicki James Shepherd – Labour
Mary Elizabeth Thomas – Liberal Democrats
Rebecca Aimee Lanyon Willmott – Green Party
Pendle Central
Marion Ellen Atkinson – Reform UK
Andy Bell – Liberal Democrats
Benjamin Daniel Harrop – Green Party
Philip Heyworth – Labour
Ash Sutcliffe – Conservatives
Pendle Hill
Mark Benjamin Dawson – Labour
Howard Hartley – Conservatives
Annette Marti – Green Party
John Metcalfe – Reform UK
Brian Newman – Liberal Democrats
Pendle Rural
Euan Robert Clouston – Labour
Victoria Fletcher – Reform UK
Sylvia Joyce Godfrey – Green Party
Lynn Marie Hannon – Labour
David Hartley – Liberal Democrats
Nathan Thomas McCollum – Reform UK
Jane Pratt – Conservatives
Jenny Purcell – Conservatives
David Michael Baxter Whipp – Liberal Democrats
Jane Wood – Green Party
RIBBLE VALLEY
Clitheroe
Ian Frank Brown – Independent
Warren Goldsworthy – Reform UK
Sue Hind – Conservatives
Simon O’Rourke – Liberal Democrats
Anne E Peplow – Green Party
Mike Graveston – Labour
Longridge with Bowland
Ian Duxbury – Reform UK
Stuart Hirst – Conservatives
Peter Lawrence – Liberal Democrats
Adam McMeekin – Green Party
Kieren Spencer – Labour
Robert Walker – Independent
Ribble Valley North East
David Berryman – Conservatives
David Birtwhistle – Independent
Ged Mirfin – Reform UK
Malcolm Charles Peplow – Green Party
Stephen Mark Sutcliffe – Liberal Democrats
Mike Willcox – Labour
Ribble Valley South West
Steve Atkinson – Reform UK
John Russell Fletcher – Independent
Richard Ian Charles Horton – Labour
Gaye Tomasine McCrum – Green Party
Mary Robinson – Liberal Democrats
Alan Schofield – Conservatives
ROSSENDALE
Mid Rossendale
Bob Bauld – Green Party
Clive Balchin – Reform UK
John Peter Greenwood – Conservatives
Sean Joseph Michael Serridge – Labour
Rossendale East
Mark Dexter Hillier – Liberal Democrats
Julie Adshead – Green Party
Jackie Oakes – Labour
Jenny Rigby – Conservatives
Mackenzie Lee Ritson – Reform UK
Rossendale South
Joanne Ash – Reform UK
Simon Holland – Conservatives
Liz Mcinnes – Labour
John Payne – Green Party
Rossendale West
Samara Barnes – Labour
Margaret Pendlebury – Conservatives
Jamie Warren Rippingale – Reform UK
Jacob Rorke – Green Party
Whitworth & Bacup
Vivienne Hall – Green Party
Michelle Christianne Smith – Labour
Daniel Robert Matchett – Reform UK
Scott Smith – Conservatives
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.