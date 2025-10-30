Clean-up work under way at Lancashire's war memorials ahead of Remembrance events

The locations of dozens of Lancashire war memorials have been tidied up to ensure that they are looking their best for next month’s Remembrance Day commemorations.

Lancashire County Council agreed in September that it would reserve £75,000 to carry out clean-up operations in the vicinity of any of the monuments whose surroundings needed attention.

The Reform UK-run authority says the sites selected for work were chosen based on “local knowledge and feedback”, with 65 memorials now having been reviewed by its environmental services team.

The county council has previously stressed that it would be working in partnership with district and parish councils - and community groups - that already take care of the memorials themselves.

County Hall staff are instead focusing on pruning overgrown vegetation, edging borders, topping up bark mulch and removing moss and algae.

County Coun Warren Goldsworthy and LCC staff at Accrington War Memorial in Oak Hill Park | LCC

So far, requests for support have been received at various sites across the county, including: Coppull, Clayton-le-Woods, Whittle-le-Woods, Accrington (Oak Hill Park and Haworth Park), Oswaldtwistle, Great Harwood, Morecambe, Barrowford, Colne, Earby, Salterforth, Longridge (Berry Lane and Kestor Lane), Burscough (Pippin Street), and Tarleton.

County Coun Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We extend our deepest thanks to the volunteers, town and parish councils, and community groups whose dedication keeps these memorials clean and tidy all year round. Their efforts are a shining example of civic pride in action – showing how local communities come together to honour the past and care for the future.

"By using our resources, we’re proud to support and strengthen this vital work, helping ensure war memorials are in excellent condition ahead of Remembrance Day.”