As part of the set-up, recipients of the hot food deliveries get a welfare check from a suitably-trained delivery driver, who plates up their meal and is also authorised to contact a relative in the event that the person they are visiting fails to open the door.

Residents pay £4 for each meal, which includes a dessert, while Chorley Council covers the remaining £3.15 balance. The authority absorbed a 50p increase in the cost of each delivery back in April.

The council wants more people to benefit from the service, for which there is an allocated annual budget of £30,000 – only £27,100 of which was spent in the 12 months to March 2022.

Plated-up hot meals can be delivered to eligible Chorley residents up to five times a week (image: Adobe Stock)

At the cabinet meeting where a new contract with existing provider ICare was approved, it was suggested that the authority could work with Chorley Hospital to identify patients who might benefit from meals on wheels once they return home. Parish councils may also be enlisted to help raise awareness of the scheme.

A cabinet report said that the delivery drivers can be relied upon “to help make menu choices, keep a friendly eye on the customers’ wellbeing and become a familiar face [who] regularly visits them”.

Users of the service must fulfil at least three out of six set criteria in order to be eligible for the subsidised deliveries – be over 65, live alone, be unable to prepare hot food for themselves or have medical conditions, mental health problems or physical difficulties that prevent them from preparing any food.

Chorley Council leader Alistair Bradley says that the borough should be "proud" of providing a meals on wheels service

Meals on wheels are currently delivered to between 50 and 60 people in Chorley, just over two thirds of whom usually receive the maximum of five meals per week and 78 percent of whom live alone. There is a roughly equal split between male and female recipients.

Council leader Alistair Bradley said that the service was one that the authority was “rightly proud of delivering” given that other authorities have ceased similar work.

“The proposal is to try to maintain what we’ve done…and increase it by advertising it more and looking to increase take-up. But given the uncertain times that we live in, we may see an increased take-up anyway because people will be perhaps finding [the] cost of living more challenging.”

The Chorley East and Chorley South East and Charnock wards account for the largest proportion of the meals delivered in the borough, at 13 percent each, followed by Adlington and Anderton, and Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South, both on 11 percent. Only the Buckshaw and Whittle ward does not currently have any recipients.