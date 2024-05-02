Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm – and voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them in order to cast their ballot (see list of options below).

If you have a postal vote that you have not yet returned, it must be handed in at your nominated polling station before 10pm in order for it to be counted.

Fourteen of Chorley Council’s 42 seats are up grabs – one in each ward. Thirty-seven seats are currently held by Labour, with the Conservative oposition holding five.

The majority of the contests are three-way battles between candidates representing the ruling Labour group, the Conservative opposition and the borough’s Green Party.

However, in four of the seats, voters also have the choice of a Liberal Democrat candidate and, in another four wards, will find a Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition representative on their ballot paper.

Residents also have a vote in the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?

These are the candidates in each of Chorley Council’s 14 wards, along with the parties they represent (an asterisk denotes an incumbent councillor in the ward):

​Adlington and Anderton

NEIL BAGLOW - Conservative Party

SALLY FELTON - Green Party

KIM SNAPE* - Labour and Co-operative Party

​Buckshaw and Whittle

RUSSELL GREEN - Labour Party

AIDY RIGGOTT* - Conservative Party

RACHEL SMITH - Green Party

​Chorley East

MARK GRANDI - Conservative Party

CATHERINE HUNTER-ROSSALL - Green Party

HASINA KHAN* - Labour Party

AAMIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

​Chorley North and Astley

RYAN GROGAN - Conservative Party

TAHIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

ADRIAN LOWE* - Labour Party

JON ROYLE - Green Party

​Chorley North East

SIMON CASH - Green Party

MARGARET FRANCE* - Labour Party

GREGORY MORGAN - Conservative Party

​Chorley North West

AARON BEAVER* - Labour and Co-operative Party

ARIF KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

PETER MALPAS - Conservative Party

MARK TEBBUTT - Green Party

​Chorley South East and Heath Charnock

ALISTAIR BRADLEY* - Labour and Co-operative Party

JENNY HURLEY - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

SANDRA MERCER - Conservative Party

JANE WESTON - Green Party

​Chorley South West

OLGA CASH - Green Party

PETER DAVENPORT - Conservative Party

KATIE WILKIE - Labour Party

​Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton

IRENE AMAHWE - Labour Party

ALAN CULLENS* - Conservative Party

GAIL ORMSTON - Liberal Democrat

PAULINE SUMMERS - Green Party

​Clayton West and Cuerden

SAM CHAPMAN - Conservative Party

MARK CLIFFORD* - Labour Party

STEPHEN FENN - Liberal Democrat

CLARE HALES - Green Party

​Coppull

ANNE CALDERBANK - Green Party

CONOR DAWSON - Conservative Party

ALEX HILTON* - Labour Party

Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South

JOHN CLARE - Green Party

MARK FROST - Liberal Democrat

DEBRA PLATT* - Conservative Party

CAROLINE TURNER - Labour and Co-operative Party

​Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard

STEVE BLAND - Conservative Party

SEF CHURCHILL - Green Party

ROWAN POWER - Liberal Democrat

ALAN WHITTAKER* - Labour Party

​Euxton

DANNY GEE* - Labour and Co-operative Party

MADELEINE HOUGHTON - Green Party

CHRISTINE TURNER - Conservative Party

WHAT DO I NEED AS VOTER ID?