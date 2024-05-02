Chorley local elections 2024: all you need to know as the polls open
Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm – and voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them in order to cast their ballot (see list of options below).
If you have a postal vote that you have not yet returned, it must be handed in at your nominated polling station before 10pm in order for it to be counted.
Fourteen of Chorley Council’s 42 seats are up grabs – one in each ward. Thirty-seven seats are currently held by Labour, with the Conservative oposition holding five.
The majority of the contests are three-way battles between candidates representing the ruling Labour group, the Conservative opposition and the borough’s Green Party.
However, in four of the seats, voters also have the choice of a Liberal Democrat candidate and, in another four wards, will find a Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition representative on their ballot paper.
Residents also have a vote in the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner elections.
WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?
These are the candidates in each of Chorley Council’s 14 wards, along with the parties they represent (an asterisk denotes an incumbent councillor in the ward):
Adlington and Anderton
NEIL BAGLOW - Conservative Party
SALLY FELTON - Green Party
KIM SNAPE* - Labour and Co-operative Party
Buckshaw and Whittle
RUSSELL GREEN - Labour Party
AIDY RIGGOTT* - Conservative Party
RACHEL SMITH - Green Party
Chorley East
MARK GRANDI - Conservative Party
CATHERINE HUNTER-ROSSALL - Green Party
HASINA KHAN* - Labour Party
AAMIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Chorley North and Astley
RYAN GROGAN - Conservative Party
TAHIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
ADRIAN LOWE* - Labour Party
JON ROYLE - Green Party
Chorley North East
SIMON CASH - Green Party
MARGARET FRANCE* - Labour Party
GREGORY MORGAN - Conservative Party
Chorley North West
AARON BEAVER* - Labour and Co-operative Party
ARIF KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
PETER MALPAS - Conservative Party
MARK TEBBUTT - Green Party
Chorley South East and Heath Charnock
ALISTAIR BRADLEY* - Labour and Co-operative Party
JENNY HURLEY - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
SANDRA MERCER - Conservative Party
JANE WESTON - Green Party
Chorley South West
OLGA CASH - Green Party
PETER DAVENPORT - Conservative Party
KATIE WILKIE - Labour Party
Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton
IRENE AMAHWE - Labour Party
ALAN CULLENS* - Conservative Party
GAIL ORMSTON - Liberal Democrat
PAULINE SUMMERS - Green Party
Clayton West and Cuerden
SAM CHAPMAN - Conservative Party
MARK CLIFFORD* - Labour Party
STEPHEN FENN - Liberal Democrat
CLARE HALES - Green Party
Coppull
ANNE CALDERBANK - Green Party
CONOR DAWSON - Conservative Party
ALEX HILTON* - Labour Party
Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South
JOHN CLARE - Green Party
MARK FROST - Liberal Democrat
DEBRA PLATT* - Conservative Party
CAROLINE TURNER - Labour and Co-operative Party
Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard
STEVE BLAND - Conservative Party
SEF CHURCHILL - Green Party
ROWAN POWER - Liberal Democrat
ALAN WHITTAKER* - Labour Party
Euxton
DANNY GEE* - Labour and Co-operative Party
MADELEINE HOUGHTON - Green Party
CHRISTINE TURNER - Conservative Party
WHAT DO I NEED AS VOTER ID?
To vote in person at a polling station, you will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness of you):***a passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA state) or a Commonwealth country;***a photo driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state;***a blue badge ;***an older person's bus pass;***a disabled person's bus pass;***an Oyster 60+ Card;*** a Freedom Pass;***an identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card);***a biometric immigration document;***a Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card);*** a national identity card issued by an EEA state.
