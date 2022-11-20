James Nevett, who was elected as Labour’s representative for the Chorley East ward 18 months ago, told a meeting of the full council that his decision to depart the ruling group was born out of a need to “look out for my own mental wellbeing”.

The 22-year-old stressed that he bore “no ill will” to his now former comrades - and went out of his way to thank council leader Alistair Bradley for the “professionalism and dignity” with which he had handled the situation.

Cllr James Nevett says politics works best when different generations are represented in the council chamber

However, Cllr Nevett - who had not been selected by Labour to contest his seat again for the party at next May’s local elections - spoke of “the rifts that have emerged between myself and Labour colleagues”. He said that he had tried to heal those schisms - and had not defected in haste.

He also called for younger councillors to be made to feel more welcome in local politics.

“Becoming independent was the right thing to do for my own wellbeing and for my constituents. It offered clarity and transparency at a time when my colleagues questioned my ability to continue representing their party in 2023.

“I also believe we need to embrace more young and working-age people in this place - and that these cannot just come from the Labour Party. The best and most informed decisions happen when young councillors and experienced councillors come together to exchange ideas and advice.

Are councils sufficiently supportive of their younger members?

“We cannot permit an environment where young people feel that they do not belong, where they will not be supported in their development, where the commitments and pressures of working life are not factored in to their duties as a councillor,” said Cllr Nevett, who stressed that his focus would remain on serving his residents in his new independent capacity.

However, he ended with a warning to those he was leaving behind in the Labour group: “The fate which has befallen me, the experiences I have had, could happen to each and every one of you.

“For those of you who’ll continue to serve in this council long after I've gone, I ask these things - that you always give your best, never be cruel, never seek revenge for a perceived slight, never hold grudges or resort to pettiness.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after the meeting, Cllr Bradley stressed that Cllr Nevett’s deselection was an internal ward matter and that he could have sought another seat to fight under the Labour umbrella.

He added: “We’re sad to see James go [and] regret that he has felt the need to go independent.

“He served the Labour administration very well and, as he said, there’s no ill will on either side and we wish him luck in the future.”

Cllr Nevett – who received applause from across the chamber following his speech - had been Chorley Council’s first ever mental health champion, a role in which he will now be succeeded by Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton ward member Michelle le Marinel, to whom he paid tribute and offered his full support.

