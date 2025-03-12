Chorley councillor guilty of assaulting resident during meeting

A Chorley councillor has been convicted of assaulting a member of the public in the town hall.

Cllr Craige Southern was found guilty on Wednesday following an incident during a full council meeting in February 2024.

Amid a protest over the war in Gaza, Cllr Southern ejected local resident Jenny Hurley from the chamber.

In the wake of the fracas, the veteran campaigner said that as she was forced out of the room by the Conservative politician, he grabbed her coat and an usher had to stop her from “falling backwards”.

Cllr Southern was subsequently charged with “assault by beating”, to which he pleaded not guilty at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

However, he was convicted and ordered to pay Ms. Hurley £250 in compensation, along with £660 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Cllr Craige Southern (bottom) has been found guilty of assaulting resident Jenny Hurley in the Chorley Council chamber in February 2024 | Various

Speaking to the Lancashire Post after the verdict, Ms. Hurley said: “Being an elected representative does not mean someone is above the law – it is not a right to bully.

“Vigilantism is against the law and assault is assault.”

Cllr Southern – who has represented the Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South ward since May 2023 – said the outcome of the case was “disappointing”, but told the Post he would be appealing the verdict.

The rumpus wreaked havoc during the district authority’s annual budget-setting meeting last year, which had already been suspended soon after the start of the proceedings when the Gaza protest erupted during public questions.

Jenny Hurley had demanded to know why the ruling Labour group had not tabled a motion calling for a ceasefire in the conflict.

“Why has that not happened?” she asked.

At that point, Cllr Southern shouted: “Because it’s Chorley, not bloody Gaza,” before moving towards her, in scenes filmed by fellow protesters.

The Post approached Conservative opposition group leader Alan Platt regarding his colleague's place in the party following his conviction.

"I believe Cllr Southern intends to appeal - and [he] has the full backing of the Conservative group," Cllr Platt said.

"Having been at the meeting, I'm very surprised and disappointed at this verdict. The disruption appeared to be staged and the video evidence speaks for itself."

A spokesperson for Chorley Council said the authority would not be commenting on the outcome of the case.