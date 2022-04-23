One hopeful will be elected in each of the three-member seats in the district, as Chorley returns to electing its councillors in thirds, following last year’s ‘all-out’ poll in the wake of the introduction of new ward boundaries.
Polling stations will open at 7am on Thursday 5th May and close at 10pm.
The deadline to apply for a postal vote has now passed. Anybody with a postal vote must ensure that it arrives at the electoral registration office by polling day. If it gets too late to post your vote back, you can take it to your local polling station on the day of the election, up until 10pm.
If you want to vote by proxy, your application form must arrive at your local electoral registration office by 5pm on 26th April. However, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote if you cannot vote in person, either for reasons of employment or disability, and you only became aware that you would be unable to vote in person after the proxy application deadline had passed.
Under those circumstances, you can apply for a proxy vote until 5pm on election day by filling in the relevant paper form, which must be signed by an appropriate person, such as your employer or a doctor. It must be returned to your local electoral registration office.
Here is a full list of the candidates who are standing in Chorley this year:
Adlington & Anderton
Neil Baglow – Conservatives
June Molyneux – Labour & Co-Operative Party
Jon Royle – Green Party
Buckshaw & Whittle
Cecilia Moss – Labour
Rachel Smith – Green Party
Christine Turner – Conservatives
Chorley East
Zara Khan – Labour
Jayne Kilburn – Green Party
Margaret Morris – Conservatives
Chorley North & Astley
Kath Becker – Green Party
Luke Knights – Conservatives
William Morwood – Labour
Chorley North East
Ryan Grogan – Conservatives
Skye Royle – Green Party
Jenny Whitten – Labour
Chorley North West
John Lynch – Labour
Peter Malpas – Conservatives
Mark Tebbutt – Green Party
Chorley South East & Heath Charnock
Jenny Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Samir Khan – Labour
Sandra Mercer – Conservatives
Jane Weston – Green Party
Chorley South West
Marie Gray – Conservatives
Terry Howarth – Labour
Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party
Clayton East, Brindle & Hoghton
Olga Gomez-Cash – Green Party
Michelle Le Marinel – Labour
Gregory Morgan – Conservatives
Clayton West & Cuerden
Clare Hales – Green Party
William Simmance – Conservatives
Neville Whitham – Labour
Coppull
Anne Calderbank – Green Party
Andi Mac – Conservatives
Ryan Towers – Labour
Croston, Mawdesley & Euxton South
Alan Platt – Conservative
Caroline Turner – Labour
Robert Wade – Green Party
John Wright – Liberal Democrats
Eccleston, Heskin & Charnock Richard
John Dalton – Conservatives
Sally Felton – Green Party
Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats
Arjun Singh – Labour
Euxton
Tommy Gray – Labour and Co-operative Party
Richard Kilburn – Green Party
Rosie Russell – Conservatives