One hopeful will be elected in each of the three-member seats in the district, as Chorley returns to electing its councillors in thirds, following last year’s ‘all-out’ poll in the wake of the introduction of new ward boundaries.

Polling stations will open at 7am on Thursday 5th May and close at 10pm.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote has now passed. Anybody with a postal vote must ensure that it arrives at the electoral registration office by polling day. If it gets too late to post your vote back, you can take it to your local polling station on the day of the election, up until 10pm.

Candidates will be vying for your vote in an attempt to get themselves elected to Chorley Council

If you want to vote by proxy, your application form must arrive at your local electoral registration office by 5pm on 26th April. However, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote if you cannot vote in person, either for reasons of employment or disability, and you only became aware that you would be unable to vote in person after the proxy application deadline had passed.

Under those circumstances, you can apply for a proxy vote until 5pm on election day by filling in the relevant paper form, which must be signed by an appropriate person, such as your employer or a doctor. It must be returned to your local electoral registration office.

Here is a full list of the candidates who are standing in Chorley this year:

Adlington & Anderton

Neil Baglow – Conservatives

June Molyneux – Labour & Co-Operative Party

Jon Royle – Green Party

Buckshaw & Whittle

Cecilia Moss – Labour

Rachel Smith – Green Party

Christine Turner – Conservatives

Chorley East

Zara Khan – Labour

Jayne Kilburn – Green Party

Margaret Morris – Conservatives

Chorley North & Astley

Kath Becker – Green Party

Luke Knights – Conservatives

William Morwood – Labour

Chorley North East

Ryan Grogan – Conservatives

Skye Royle – Green Party

Jenny Whitten – Labour

Chorley North West

John Lynch – Labour

Peter Malpas – Conservatives

Mark Tebbutt – Green Party

Chorley South East & Heath Charnock

Jenny Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Samir Khan – Labour

Sandra Mercer – Conservatives

Jane Weston – Green Party

Chorley South West

Marie Gray – Conservatives

Terry Howarth – Labour

Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party

Clayton East, Brindle & Hoghton

Olga Gomez-Cash – Green Party

Michelle Le Marinel – Labour

Gregory Morgan – Conservatives

Clayton West & Cuerden

Clare Hales – Green Party

William Simmance – Conservatives

Neville Whitham – Labour

Coppull

Anne Calderbank – Green Party

Andi Mac – Conservatives

Ryan Towers – Labour

Croston, Mawdesley & Euxton South

Alan Platt – Conservative

Caroline Turner – Labour

Robert Wade – Green Party

John Wright – Liberal Democrats

Eccleston, Heskin & Charnock Richard

John Dalton – Conservatives

Sally Felton – Green Party

Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats

Arjun Singh – Labour

Euxton

Tommy Gray – Labour and Co-operative Party

Richard Kilburn – Green Party