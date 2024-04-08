Chorley Council elections 2024: who are the candidates and how can I vote?
Fourteen of the authority’s 42 seats are up grabs at the poll on 2nd May - one in each ward.
The majority of the contests will be three-way battles between candidates representing the ruling Labour group, the Conservative opposition and the borough’s Green Party.
However, in four of the seats, voters will also have the choice of a Liberal Democrat candidate and, in another four wards, will find a Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition representative on their ballot paper, after that party quadrupled the number of seats it was contesting in the district compared to the last two years.
HOW DO I VOTE?
The polls will be open on Thursday, 2nd May from 7am until 10pm - and voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them in order to cast their ballot in person (see ‘What do I need to vote?’ section below).
Anybody not currently on the electoral roll must ensure they register to vote - the deadline for which is 16th April.
Voting by post is also an option. Applications for a postal vote must be received by 17th April and ballot papers must arrive at Preston Town Hall by polling day. If it gets too late to post your vote back, you can take it to your local polling station on the day of the election, up until 10pm.
Proxy votes can also be obtained in some circumstances - meaning someone else can vote on your behalf if you cannot make it to a polling station for a limited number of reasons. Applications for a proxy vote must be received by 24th April.
However, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote if you discover only after that deadline has passed that you will not be able vote in person, including for medical or employment reasons. In such instances, you can apply for a proxy vote until 5pm on election day itself.
WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?
These are the candidates in each of Chorley Council’s 14 wards, along with the parties they represent (an asterisk denotes an incumbent councillor in the ward):
Adlington and Anderton
NEIL BAGLOW - Conservative Party
SALLY FELTON - Green Party
KIM SNAPE* - Labour and Co-operative Party
Buckshaw and Whittle
RUSSELL GREEN - Labour Party
AIDY RIGGOTT* - Conservative Party
RACHEL SMITH - Green Party
Chorley East
MARK GRANDI - Conservative Party
CATHERINE HUNTER-ROSSALL - Green Party
HASINA KHAN* - Labour Party
AAMIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Chorley North and Astley
RYAN GROGAN - Conservative Party
TAHIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
ADRIAN LOWE* - Labour Party
JON ROYLE - Green Party
Chorley North East
SIMON CASH - Green Party
MARGARET FRANCE* - Labour Party
GREGORY MORGAN - Conservative Party
Chorley North West
AARON BEAVER* - Labour and Co-operative Party
ARIF KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
PETER MALPAS - Conservative Party
MARK TEBBUTT - Green Party
Chorley South East and Heath Charnock
ALISTAIR BRADLEY* - Labour and Co-operative Party
JENNY HURLEY - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
SANDRA MERCER - Conservative Party
JANE WESTON - Green Party
Chorley South West
OLGA CASH - Green Party
PETER DAVENPORT - Conservative Party
KATIE WILKIE - Labour Party
Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton
IRENE AMAHWE - Labour Party
ALAN CULLENS* - Conservative Party
GAIL ORMSTON - Liberal Democrat
PAULINE SUMMERS - Green Party
Clayton West and Cuerden
SAM CHAPMAN - Conservative Party
MARK CLIFFORD* - Labour Party
STEPHEN FENN - Liberal Democrat
CLARE HALES - Green Party
Coppull
ANNE CALDERBANK - Green Party
CONOR DAWSON - Conservative Party
ALEX HILTON* - Labour Party
Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South
JOHN CLARE - Green Party
MARK FROST - Liberal Democrat
DEBRA PLATT* - Conservative Party
CAROLINE TURNER - Labour and Co-operative Party
Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard
STEVE BLAND - Conservative Party
SEF CHURCHILL - Green Party
ROWAN POWER - Liberal Democrat
ALAN WHITTAKER* - Labour Party
Euxton
DANNY GEE* - Labour and Co-operative Party
MADELEINE HOUGHTON - Green Party
CHRISTINE TURNER - Conservative Party
WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?
To vote in person at a polling station, you will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness of you):
***a passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA state) or a Commonwealth country;
***a photo driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state;
***a blue badge ;
***an older person's bus pass;
***a disabled person's bus pass;
***an Oyster 60+ Card;
*** a Freedom Pass;
***an identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card);
***a biometric immigration document;
***a Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card);
*** a national identity card issued by an EEA state.
If you do not have any of the above forms ID, you should apply for a Voter Authority Certificate by the deadline of 5pm on 24 April.
WHERE DO I VOTE?
The polling card sent to your address ahead of the election will tell you at which polling station you must cast your vote.
