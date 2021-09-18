Chorley comes to Chorley for G7 Speakers Conference

Chorley came to Chorley when a radio host broadcast his show from the market.

Matt Chorley, a presenter on Times Radio, previously twinned his show with the town but had never actually been due to lockdown.

Now, ahead of the G7 Speaker’s Conference being held in the town this weekend, the award-winning political journalist took the opportunity to travel up north, get a tour and meet some of the town’s most famous characters. The show was broadcast from Mason’s Market Cafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Chorley chats with House of Commons Speaker and Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Matt said: “What’s been really nice is how enthusiastic everyone’s been about the speaker’s conference, people seem really proud that Nancy Pelosi’s coming to Chorley. I went down to Chorley FC, the theatre, the shops, and just caught up with normal people after spending 18 months basically speaking to all of our guests on Zoom.”

Matt’s guests included Speaker of the house and Chorley MP, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Mayor of Chorley, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, Chorley actor Steve Pemberton, and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle.

He added: “Everyone’s been so welcoming. We’ve got such a long list of other people and places we need to speak to that we’ll have to come back!”