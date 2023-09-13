Chorley by-elections: can I vote, when can I vote and who can I vote for?

Watch more videos on Shots!

The contests are to find replacements for the late Cllr Keith Iddon, who died in June.

His passing left vacancies for the Chorley Rural West division on Lancashire County Council and the Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South ward on Chorley Borough Council.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday.

There will be polls for both Lancashire County Council and Chorley Council

Following changes introduced for local elections in May, people voting in-person must have a suitable form of photo ID (see list below).

The deadline for applying for a postal vote has passed. However, emergency proxy votes applications – made on the grounds of a medical or work-related emergency that was not known about before the ordinary proxy deadline expired on 6th September – can be submitted until 5pm on polling day itself.

HOW DO I KNOW IF ELECTIONS ARE TAKING PLACE WHERE I LIVE?

To check if you live in either the county division or borough ward where the by-elections are being held, you can log in to this page on the Chorley Council website and enter your address.

WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?

Chorley Rural West division (Lancashire County Council)

Val Caunce – Conservative

Rowan Power – Liberal Democrats

Alan Whittaker – Labour

Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South ward (Chorley Borough Council)

Ian Cardwell – Labour

Debra Platt – Conservative

Rowan Power – Liberal Democrats

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

The original - not a photocopy - of a:

***passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA) state or a Commonwealth country

***full or provisional driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or a European Economic Area (EEA) state.

***blue badge for disabled parking.

***identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

***voter authority certificate

***anonymous elector's document

***biometric immigration document

***Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

***national identity card issued by an EEA state

***electoral identity card issued in Northern Ireland

***older person’s bus pass (funded by the UK government)

***disabled person’s bus pass (funded by the UK government)

***Oyster 60+ card (funded by the UK government)

***Freedom Pass

***Scottish national entitlement card

***60 and over Welsh concessionary travel card

***disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card

***Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland